While the rest of the NL East has gone wild this offseason, especially the Mets, Alex Anthopoulos has remained calm and unbothered by the noise. He doesn’t seem anxious to match the moves of the teams in the division, and he seems even less interested in even contacting Dansby Swanson. Recent reports suggest the two sides have had next to no communication since the offseason began, which has understandably frustrated Swanson — an Atlanta native who has stated on several different occasions that he wants to say here for his entire career.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO