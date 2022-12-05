ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

In Bolivia, literacy training makes a profound difference

By Carlos Valdez
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Anacleta Mamani has no teeth, but a happy smile: She’s learned to read and write at the age of 71, and now feels so empowered, she wants to run a road race in her indigenous community in the Bolivian highlands near La Paz .

Mamami is among more than 20,000 senior citizens, mainly women from low-income rural communities, who have learned to read and write this year as part of “Bolivia Reads,” a government-sponsored literacy program.

“I don’t want to die without knowing how to read and write,” said Mamami, who learned to do both in Aymara, her mother tongue. She joined nearly a thousand other Indigenous people who displayed reading, math and other skills to juries and shared a communal meal before receiving their literacy certificates on Sunday in the central plaza of Pucarani, the main town of the region near Lake Titicaca .

Bolivia, one of the poorest nations in South America , had an illiteracy rate of 23% in 1995. Thanks to “Bolivia Reads,” that’s been reduced to 2.7%, making Bolivia one of the region’s countries with good levels of literacy, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Most of the students had to work as children, or couldn’t afford the costs. Some never stepped foot in a school.

Susana Falcón, the education secretary of the town of Pucarani, gets emotional as she recalls the tears of a 90-year-old man when he was able to write his own name.

These are determined learners, but the lessons have come awfully late for some, and they all need the government’s help, said Carlos Montes, an adult education teacher.

“Many came here by foot from distant communities. They’re motivated to learn, but they sleep during the classes, and some soon forget their lessons because they’ve got symptoms of Alzheimer’s,” Montes said.

Wilma Mamani, 36, had to quit school as a child to help her parents in the fields. She learned to read and write this year so she could help her children. “Many times I felt ashamed, not being able to help them when they had questions with their homework,” she said.

Illiteracy is highest in the most rural areas of Bolivia, particularly in the semi-arid flatlands between Andean peaks, more than 3,800 meters above sea level. A prolonged drought has made life even more difficult for these people, who traditionally have cultivated potatoes, quinoa and fava beans and raised llamas and sheep.

The literacy students also have been taught how to build solar greenhouses that make it possible to grow fruit, vegetables and medicinal plants in a region where only potatoes could be grown before. And along with their diplomas, each graduate was given two chicks to raise as a gift from the town.

“I studied for two years when I was a kid, but I left school and I forgot. Now I’m learning again,” said Eloy Poma, a 62-year-old farmer who received a laptop from the education ministry. “I want to learn more. Already I can use the computer and provide guidance to my community.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU parliament vice president detained over Qatar corruption allegations

One of the European parliament's most senior officials was expelled from her party after being arrested over corruption charges related to a “Gulf country”.Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek socialist politician, was arrested on Friday after four others were detained for questioning.Belgian prosecutors claimed the "unnamed country" tried to influence the parliament with gifts and money. While prosecutors refrained from naming the Gulf country, sources close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was the World Cup host Qatar.Friday's arrest comes following at least 16 raids conducted in Brussels, which Belgian prosecutors said uncovered £516,000. Computers and mobile phones...
The Independent

Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation

Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests.Many of those demonstrating in the ongoing political crisis are demanding the release from custody of Pedro Castillo, the center-left president ousted Wednesday by lawmakers after he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.Hundreds of people also protested in Lima, the capital, where riot police used tear gas to push protesters back.The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas,...
The Independent

Strikes news - live: Ministers to hold Cobra meetings as country faces wave of walkouts

The government is preparing to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today as the country braces for a week of industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.On Tuesday, around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators will begin a 48-hour strike.On the same day, civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will start a month-long strike, with workers in different agencies and departments walking out on different days.Then on Thursday, up to 100,000 nurses will strike, as with postal workers, civil servants, and bus drivers who work for Abellio in London.On Sunday, the government confirmed plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking Border Force staff at airports and ports are among the contingency measures set to be discussed at Monday’s Cobra meeting. Staff at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from 23 December to New Year’s Eve.Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden will lead the first of two Cobra meetings which will be attended by transport, health, home office and defence ministers. The second will take place on Wednesday.
The Independent

Study documents first-known instance of male jaguars forming coalitions

The first known instance of male jaguars coordinating with each other to secure prey has been documented by researchers, contradicting long-held notions of the felines as a solitary species.The study, published recently in the journal Behavioural Ecology and Sociobiology, found that unrelated male jaguars may sometimes form “multi-year alliances” in regions with high densities of prey and female jaguars.The findings suggest that these cats – the largest in the Western hemisphere that are found in countries ranging from Mexico to Argentina – are more social than previously thought.Researchers assessed data from five studies that used camera trapping and direct...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy