PAWS Chicago's 15th Annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon starts today
Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family? The holiday season might be just the right time to do it. PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon Dec. 9 through Dec. 17.
Adoption fees waived for pets during 'Empty the Shelters' event in Chicago
Dogs leap for attention, howl their hellos, and give those puppy dog eyes to visitors at Chicago Animal Care and Control. It’s a lot of love and energy stuck in a shelter.
Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend
Glen Brooks, director of community policing for the Chicago Police Department, previews their last gun turn-in events of the year taking place this weekend.
The Shedd Aquarium has the perfect holiday gift for the animal lover on your list
How would you like to get up close and personal with a Beluga whale? The Shedd Aquarium is hosting "Beluga Encounters" for those willing to get a little wet. Tim McGill talked with one of their animal care specialists about the experience on Good Day Chicago.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
CPS, Illinois Board of Education awarded $2.9B to help provide trauma-informed care in schools
CHICAGO - New federal grants were announced Friday to help provide trauma-informed care in schools. Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois State Board of Education have been awarded $2.9 billion. The money comes from a federal trauma support in schools grant program created by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Illinois...
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
Chicago firefighters, paramedics honored for their bravery
CHICAGO - A group of Chicago firefighters and paramedics were recognized Tuesday for their heroics in 2022. Eight members of the Chicago Fire Department received the 2022 "Heroes" designation for life-saving work over the past year. CFD leadership presented Valor awards to two paramedics and three firefighters, and the 2022...
Chicago teen shot dead near CPS high school 'was a good young man,' grandmother says
CHICAGO - Kevin Davis loved sports and got the chance to play basketball for a magnet high school on the West Side. Tuesday afternoon, the 15-year-old was leaving Michele Clark High School in South Austin when he was shot several times and died less than an hour later, according to Chicago police.
Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union
The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks Workers United movement. The first Starbucks store won its union election in Buffalo, New York.
Nearly 2,000 new U.S. citizens sworn-in at Wintrust Arena
Becoming a United States citizen was a dream come true for nearly 2,000 people in Chicago on Wednesday.
United flight crashed in Chicago neighborhood 50 years ago Thursday
CHICAGO - Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s worst aviation disaster. United Airlines Flight 553 crashed into homes outside of Midway Airport, killing 45 people. The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure by the captain "to exercise positive flight management." But there were also speculations of...
Chicago man got so angry about TV news story, he started shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors outside his home earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago police officer, according to prosecutors. Kevin Singleton, 52, was...
Chicagoland forecast for Saturday night, December 10
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says we probably won't see any more precipitation until Wednesday.
Man, 43, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 43-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Morgan Street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting, police said.
O'Hare Airport workers join nationwide rally to demand better working conditions
CHICAGO - Some service workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are joining a cross-country rally calling on Congress to help them get better working conditions. Swissport International is the company that provides airport ground and cargo handling services. According to its employee union, the company has been cited more than 70...
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
Crew robbed 6 people on same morning across Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A crew went on an armed robbery spree Monday morning, targeting at least six pedestrians across Chicago's West Side. In each incident, the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and exited the car before approaching victims and demanding their belongings at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
