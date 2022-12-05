ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school

CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago firefighters, paramedics honored for their bravery

CHICAGO - A group of Chicago firefighters and paramedics were recognized Tuesday for their heroics in 2022. Eight members of the Chicago Fire Department received the 2022 "Heroes" designation for life-saving work over the past year. CFD leadership presented Valor awards to two paramedics and three firefighters, and the 2022...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 43, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 43-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Morgan Street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
