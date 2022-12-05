The still fairly recent hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to head up Warner Bros.’ DC Films arm has sent some ripples through the already turbulent air of DC movies. Wonder Woman’s third movie was put on ice ahead of Gunn and Safran’s pitch to WB for their overall plan, sequels for Superman and Black Adam may have gotten backburnered, and so on. Things are currently so uncertain that even movies you’d expect to be a sure thing are no longer going forward at the moment, like a Batman Beyond movie.

1 DAY AGO