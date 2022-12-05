Read full article on original website
New Acolyte Set Pictures Tease the High Republic's Live-Action Debut
A party gathers to venture forth in the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves poster. Get a look at Syfy’s mysterious new space series The Ark. The Flash teases the beginning of the end. Plus, new footage from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Spoilers get!. Wicked. Variety...
Smile's Parker Finn Talks Marketing Campaign, Sequel Ideas
Of the many movies that took over the world this year, Smile was one of the more pleasant surprises. After an initial showing at Fantastic Fest led to strong reviews and word of mouth, the film went on to fuel Paramount’s pretty impressive run of theatrical releases this year. For a film that was originally meant to be a Paramount+ original and cost $17 million to make, ending its box office run at $216 million worldwide certainly made executives...well, you know.
WB Had a Batman Beyond Movie in the Works, Now That's on Ice
The still fairly recent hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to head up Warner Bros.’ DC Films arm has sent some ripples through the already turbulent air of DC movies. Wonder Woman’s third movie was put on ice ahead of Gunn and Safran’s pitch to WB for their overall plan, sequels for Superman and Black Adam may have gotten backburnered, and so on. Things are currently so uncertain that even movies you’d expect to be a sure thing are no longer going forward at the moment, like a Batman Beyond movie.
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Todd Field’s symphonic backstage drama “Tár” and the existential comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for top honors with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in awards announced Sunday. The critics group opted to split its best film...
Mario Heads to the Mushroom Kingdom In the First Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip
At tonight’s Game Awards, Keegan Michael-Key (the voice of Toad in the Mario movie) introduced the world to the first extended clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, giving us a taste of Illumination’s take on the lands of the Mushroom Kingdom. There’s a lot to like here—it’s...
Open Channel: Pitch a DC Movie/Show That'll Inevitably Get Canceled
The past week has been eventful for fans of DC movies. Between a debut poster for Blue Beetle, everything going on with Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam, and varying movies getting put on hold or maybe straight up gone, things are looking...kinda weird as James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to settle on what the next few years of DC movies will look like. Such weirdness is nothing new for this blockbuster franchise, unfortunately, but the last few days have really underlined the situation.
Dragon Age: Absolution Gives BioWare's Franchise a Vitality Boost
Ever since 2009, BioWare’s Dragon Age franchise has managed to carve out its own space in the fantasy genre. As much as the RPG series cribs from the classics to inform its own universe, there’s a unique flair that gives it an identity all its own. Even though the series has been, game wise, on ice since Dragon Age Inquisition was put to rest with 2015's “Trespasser” expansion, the demand for the franchise to return hasn’t really wavered in any meaningful way.
Batman Goes Lovecraft for His Next Animated Movie
Over the decades, animation featuring Batman has taken the Dark Knight down some interesting avenues. Beyond seeing him at best and most green, we’ve seen him get out of his relative comfort zone by singing or becoming a ninja. For his next animated venture, he’ll be winding back the clock all the way back to the 1920s.
The Archie Gang Vs. Krampus? Yep, the Archie Gang Vs. Krampus
If you thought Archie Comics’ horror series was running out of ridiculous monsters for its stars to battle, well, the publisher has a little Christmas present for you. Namely, an upcoming one-shot titled Happy Horror Days, which features three tales of holiday mayhem, and io9 has a special preview of all three.
The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Trailers at the Game Awards
Last night the Game Awards dumped a veritable bevy of teases (and hastily announced winners, because who shows up to the Game Awards for those, apparently?) of what’s to come in the near future for video games—and there was a lot of cool sci-fi and fantasy storytelling on the cards. Here’s the genre highlights you might have missed.
Which Endless Would Kirby Howell-Baptiste Be?
The Sandman actor tells io9 which endless she would be besides Death. Her two children’s books Little Black Boy & Little Black Girl, are out now.
The Internet Has Crowned Marvel Star Tenoch Huerta 'Agua Papi'—Let Us Show You Why
If you log into Twitter and search “Agua Papi Namor,” you will see account after account thirsting after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star-antagonist Tenoch Huerta. For anyone who requires a translation, “Aqua Papi” means “Water Daddy”—which, well, let io9 show you why this nickname is so fitting.
Christmas Bloody Christmas Unleashes Plenty of Ho-Ho-Horrors
What if The Terminator was recreated as a black-light painting, and instead of a killer robot from the future, the scrappy heroine had to battle a killer robot Santa Claus? No need to wonder: that’s basically Christmas Bloody Christmas, a holiday slasher propelled by style, many F-bombs, and nifty practical effects.
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition Is Now on Disney+
It’s a big day for Muppet fans with a Disney+ subscription. As previously reported, the service has just added the “full-length version” of Brian Henson’s 1992 film, The Muppet Christmas Carol. However, unlike some of the other new releases this weekend, it’s not that easy to find. So let us help out.
