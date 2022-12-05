Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles. A progressive Democrat, Bass...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 292 of the invasion
Ukraine attacks barracks in Russian-occupied city of Melitopol; emergency crews work to ease power shortages across Ukraine after Russian attacks
Russian forces retreating from Kherson left behind booby traps — including a grenade in a washing machine and a street sign that directed people into a minefield
One street sign that said "Mines Ahead" actually rerouted people away from a safe road and towards a minefield, the Associated Press reported.
Comments / 0