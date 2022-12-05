ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW?

Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event. Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI...
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal’s AEW Departure, Says Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE, How Much He Respects Regal and more

AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to allow William Regal to return to WWE so that Regal could help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. The AEW President revealed on a pre-ROH Final Battle media call on Monday that he first learned Regal was hoping to return to WWE during what was a difficult time for the Khan family. Tony Khan’s mother suffered two strokes and required an operation to remove a spot on her heart in the months following All Out. Khan was at home with his parents for his 40th birthday on October 10 when he received a call about Regal.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey

WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
Sonjay Dutt Talks Working With Satnum Singh In AEW, Thinks Singh Has A Bright Future

AEW star Sonjay Dutt recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how much he’s enjoyed working with the young Satnum Singh, and how he thinks the giant will have quite the future in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Carmelo Hayes Sends Message to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Other Top WWE Stars

WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has issued a warning to top main roster stars, including Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hayes has talked about wanting to face Rollins in previous interviews, but he recently spoke with Sportskeeda and expressed interest in facing Reigns, Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion

MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. -Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action. -EJ Nduka in action.
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal

The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Pittsburgh

WWE’s Gable Steveson is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. On a related note, PWInsider adds that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if they will be appearing on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they are back on the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events

Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
Solo Sikoa Talks WWE’s Plans For Him In NXT Before Going To The Main Roster

Solo Sikoa spoke with Josh Martinez’s “Superstar Crossover” to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. The plans NXT had for him before getting called up to the main roster:. “I felt like before I got called up, there were a lot of...
WWE Reportedly In Talks for a New Reality TV Show

WWE is reportedly in talks for a new E! reality show. There’s no word yet on when the show might begin filming or if it will happen at all, but it was noted that they are looking for legitimate wrestling couples. If the project is finalized, the Wrestling Observer...
Homicide Thinks NJPW Strong Is A New Chapter For American Fans

Homicide did an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall’s Ten Count, where he spoke about a wide range of topics, including the NJPW Strong Nemesis show coming up on December 11th from the Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA:. “At first I was joking around like, why do I feel like...
VERMONT STATE
More Names Announced For WrestleCon 2023 Convention

The first names were announced for the WrestleCon 2023 convention in Los Angeles. It will take place on WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend in April and feature wrestlers and legends meeting fans as well as various live events. According to PWInsider, WrestleCon has announced the first names appearing at the convention,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
William Regal Promo Airs on AEW Dynamite, Regal Explains Heel Turn, Declares Himself BCC For Life

William Regal appeared in a pre-taped promo that aired during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode. Dynamite saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeat Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. After the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he said was filmed two weeks ago, before AEW World Champion MJF attacked Regal on last week’s Dynamite.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Kurt Angle Homecoming, The Usos to Defend, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. SmackDown will feature WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returning to his hometown for a birthday celebration. The former World Heavyweight Champion turns 54 today. The top match announced for tonight is Sheamus and Butch vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, with the titles on the line. Butch is replacing Drew McIntyre, who is not medically cleared to compete.
PITTSBURGH, PA

