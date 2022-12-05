Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Bham Now
2 Alabama startups win $75K at Alabama Launchpad’s Social Impact Competition
On Thursday, December 8, ten startups from around the state traveled to downtown Birmingham to participate in Alabama Launchpad’s Social Impact Competition. With $75K in seed funding on the line, each startup gave it their all—but only two could walk away with the big prize. Keep reading to...
Bham Now
8 Birmingham-themed gifts for The Magic City lover on your list
Let’s be real, who doesn’t love The Magic City? Whether you’re shopping for a longtime local, a college student or a new Birmingham resident, we have you covered. Read on for a roundup of eight of the best Bham-themed gifts around town. 1. Birmingham art + prints.
Bham Now
Hop City named among best beer shops in the U.S.
Hop City Craft Beer & Wine—an Atlanta-based beer, wine and homebrewing store with a location in Birmingham’s Pepper Place—was recently named among the best beer shops in the United States by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Learn more about Hop City and why Wine Enthusiast ranked them so highly 👇
Bham Now
7 New Year’s Eve events in Birmingham for an unforgettable night
New Year’s Eve is only a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to plan how you want to celebrate the start of the new year. Whether you want to celebrate with your girlfriends, the whole family or with your significant other, we have seven of the hottest events lined up. Keep reading to find the perfect New Year’s Eve night.
Bham Now
5 cooking classes in Birmingham that will make you a better chef
Wanting to impress your friends and family this holiday season? Check out these cooking classes in Birmingham that will have everyone in awe. Plus, we included baking classes and some fun for your little ones. Keep reading to learn more. 1. Cooking with Culture. Expand your recipe book with authentic...
Bham Now
Alabama’s first I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant opens in Hoover, Dec. 21—more locations coming soon
It’s time to get cheesy! I Heart Mac & Cheese opens its first-ever Alabama location in Hoover on December 21. Read on for the mouthwatering details (and some “grate” cheese puns). The scoop on I Heart Mac & Cheese. Haven’t heard of I Heart Mac & Cheese?...
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
Bham Now
This program is helping nonprofits better serve the Birmingham community
Curious about how to grow your nonprofit? For the first time since 2013, the Alabama Association of Nonprofits (AAN) is hosting its Nonprofit Executive Leadership Institute (NELI) to help nonprofits thrive within the community. Read on to learn more about this leadership program and who’s part of it. Alabama...
Bham Now
Find out how this local apartment is bringing holiday cheer to its residents this year
This holiday season, the Apartment Life team at The Palmer have one goal—to ensure its residents are happy and ready to spread holiday cheer. Read on to learn how. Not familiar with The Palmer? Located in Birmingham’s Parkside District, The Palmer is one of the newest luxury apartment communities in the city and offers unbeatable access to some of the area’s top attractions, such as:
Bham Now
Miss Fancy statue revealed at entrance to Birmingham’s Historic Avondale Park [PHOTOS]
The long-awaited statue of Miss Fancy, an elephant who roamed the neighborhoods of Avondale, Woodlawn and Forest Park between 1913 and 1934 was revealed on Saturday at the entrance of Historic Avondale Park. Miss Fancy is Everywhere. A star attraction of the original Birmingham Zoo in Avondale Park, Miss Fancy...
Bham Now
American Airlines adds new non-stop Birmingham to New York City route
Traveling to the Big Apple from Birmingham this spring?. Air travelers now have an additional option. American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to add a new route to their lineup at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning the first week of May, travelers can fly non-stop to LaGuardia (LGA) on AA.
Bham Now
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Iron City’s Magic Night in The Magic City, Dec. 31
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans? On December 31, grab your friends and head to Iron City for their annual New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2023 with a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, unlimited drinks and more. Keep reading for the deets. Get your tickets for Iron...
Comments / 2