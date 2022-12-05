Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth company adds former HHS deputy to legal team
Telehealth company Ro has tapped Gia Lee, former deputy general counsel at HHS, as the company's new legal chief, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 9. Ms. Lee spent the last three years as general counsel for health insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. In 2011, Ms. Lee joined HHS and spent six years with the agency.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical equipment company CEO gets 80 months for $50M fraud scheme
Tanya Grant, 51, was sentenced Dec. 8 for a healthcare fraud scheme carried out through two companies she controlled between 2017 and 2021. The two companies — Carolina Rehab Products, also known as Atlantic Brace, in Raleigh, N.C., and Blue File DME in Dunn, N.C. — were licensed to supply durable medical equipment such as neck and back braces to Medicare beneficiaries.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest healthcare moves from Google in 2022
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to helping some of the biggest health systems improve health equity through data, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Google Cloud partnered with health systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
VillageMD, CareCentrix leader departs Walgreens board after tiff over independence
Steven Shulman, a healthcare executive with ties to VillageMD and CareCentrix, has resigned from Walgreens' board after a spat with other members over whether he was an independent voice, according to a securities filing. Mr. Shulman wrote in his resignation letter that he has been asked to leave board meetings,...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE Healthcare to cut debt, explore acquisitions after spinoff
GE Healthcare is looking to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after it spins off from GE in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 8. In the coming three years, GE Healthcare said its finance goals will be to pursue organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjust earnings before interest and tax margin in the high teens to 20 percent, and have a free cash flow conversion of more than 85 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension's CIO aims to develop a mobile-first approach for patients
Gagan Singh, CIO and senior vice president of Ascension, said the health system is building out a new mobile-first approach for its patients in order to enhance their digital experience, BuiltInChicago reported Dec. 8. The new app will allow patients to get a comprehensive view of their entire interaction with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
'I am not here to negotiate': AMA president pushes Congress to block Medicare cuts
Provider groups and congressional allies are lobbying vigorously to prevent a wave of Medicare payment cuts in the face of inflationary price hikes, The Washington Post reported Dec. 9. "I am not here to negotiate," AMA President Jack Resneck, Jr., MD, told the outlet of his recent visits to Capitol...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executives grapple with decisions on CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital designation
The new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is putting providers between a rock and a hard place, offering an infusion of cash from the federal government that is available only if they eliminate inpatient care, The New York Times reported Dec. 9. CMS released the final rule for the new designation...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tenet-owned Massachusetts hospital to pay $1.78M to settle false claim allegations
Worcester, Mass.-based St. Vincent Hospital will pay more than $1.78 million to settle allegations it received impermissible payments from Medicare by inflating charges and failed to fully reimburse the government. The Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital admitted that between 2018 and 2019 it increased charges for all inpatient services, including transcatheter aortic...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Resilience isn't a pillar by itself': CommonSpirit's plan to support 44,000 nurses in 2023
Leaders at small health systems might be quick to dismiss the idea of an internal nurse staffing agency, thinking it's not an option for them. Kathy Sanford, DBA, RN, would challenge that assumption. "People always think it's just something that large organizations can do," the executive vice president and chief...
beckershospitalreview.com
Crafting the C-suite of tomorrow: How 4 top health systems approach leadership development
Developing leaders from within a health system can serve the system on several fronts. It can cut back on hiring costs and funnel employees into long, fruitful careers. Providing growth opportunities shows staff they are valued and equips them with the tools they need to be successful — which in turn improves retention and satisfaction, top leadership development organizations told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS warns of Royal ransomware threat targeting healthcare providers
The HHS released a warning Dec. 7 about a human-operated ransomware group known as Royal that is increasingly becoming a threat to the healthcare sector. Six things to know about Royal, according to the HHS:. Royal-based attacks have steadily increased in appearance over the last three months, with ransom demands...
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic launches interoperability hub for developers
Epic is introducing a connection hub where developers can indicate that their software is interoperable with the EHR vendor. Launching Jan. 9, the new site will allow vendors connected to Epic to self-report that they have successfully attained data exchange with Epic. Developers can join by submitting their information and filling out an optional questionnaire. Along with the hub, Epic is also introducing a new vendor services platform.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have been named to new roles since Nov. 1:. 1. Jen Baker was named talent acquisition manager at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 2. Jimmy Duncan was named the inaugural chief human resources officer at Oklahoma City-based OU Health. 3. Jason Elliott was...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals transmitting patient data to Twitter, Facebook? 5 things to know
Facebook parent company Meta and now Twitter are accused of receiving patient data from hospitals and health systems via "pixel" advertising tracking tools. Here are five things to know about the accusations:. 1. Hospitals and health systems — along with a variety of businesses, universities, and government agencies and officials...
Comments / 0