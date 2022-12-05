Read full article on original website
Adults who took Paxlovid 50% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: 10 CDC findings
Adults who were prescribed Paxlovid for mild to moderate COVID-19 were 50 percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID-19 Weekly Tracker published Dec. 9. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 10, the CDC estimates that BQ.1.1 accounts for...
Long COVID's toll on retirement planning
Americans living with long COVID-19 have not only experienced the health effects related to the condition, but also significant effects to their finances, medical expenses and jobs, CNBC reported Dec. 8. People with long COVID-19 can experience symptoms that last weeks, months or longer. Some experience waves of symptoms while...
Last week alone, 26,000 flu patients were hospitalized: 8 FluView notes
Nearly 26,000 lab-confirmed flu patients were admitted to hospitals for the week ending Dec. 3, up from the nearly 20,000 that were admitted the week prior. The worst influenza outbreak in nearly a decade is a key factor that has pushed the nation's hospital bed use rate to 80 percent, the highest it has been since the height of the omicron surge in January.
Hospitals have not been this full since omicron's height: 5 notes on capacity
More than 80 percent of the nation's hospital beds are in use, the highest rate throughout the pandemic, according to a CNN analysis of HHS data. COVID-19, however, is hardly the sole factor straining hospital capacity. "The rates are higher because we are seeing many patients with the flu season...
Hospitals transmitting patient data to Twitter, Facebook? 5 things to know
Facebook parent company Meta and now Twitter are accused of receiving patient data from hospitals and health systems via "pixel" advertising tracking tools. Here are five things to know about the accusations:. 1. Hospitals and health systems — along with a variety of businesses, universities, and government agencies and officials...
'I am not here to negotiate': AMA president pushes Congress to block Medicare cuts
Provider groups and congressional allies are lobbying vigorously to prevent a wave of Medicare payment cuts in the face of inflationary price hikes, The Washington Post reported Dec. 9. "I am not here to negotiate," AMA President Jack Resneck, Jr., MD, told the outlet of his recent visits to Capitol...
HHS warns of Royal ransomware threat targeting healthcare providers
The HHS released a warning Dec. 7 about a human-operated ransomware group known as Royal that is increasingly becoming a threat to the healthcare sector. Six things to know about Royal, according to the HHS:. Royal-based attacks have steadily increased in appearance over the last three months, with ransom demands...
Executives grapple with decisions on CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital designation
The new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is putting providers between a rock and a hard place, offering an infusion of cash from the federal government that is available only if they eliminate inpatient care, The New York Times reported Dec. 9. CMS released the final rule for the new designation...
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
Hospitals may unknowingly be sharing data on website visitors with Twitter
After coming under scrutiny in recent months for sharing patient information with Facebook parent company Meta, hospitals and health systems may also be inadvertently transmitting data to Twitter, the Washington Post reported Dec. 8. The Twitter advertising pixel may be sending website visitor info back to the company, according to...
'Resilience isn't a pillar by itself': CommonSpirit's plan to support 44,000 nurses in 2023
Leaders at small health systems might be quick to dismiss the idea of an internal nurse staffing agency, thinking it's not an option for them. Kathy Sanford, DBA, RN, would challenge that assumption. "People always think it's just something that large organizations can do," the executive vice president and chief...
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
VillageMD, CareCentrix leader departs Walgreens board after tiff over independence
Steven Shulman, a healthcare executive with ties to VillageMD and CareCentrix, has resigned from Walgreens' board after a spat with other members over whether he was an independent voice, according to a securities filing. Mr. Shulman wrote in his resignation letter that he has been asked to leave board meetings,...
How 40 donors gifted $1.7 billion to hospitals
In 2022, 40 donors collectively gifted, pledged or bequeathed more than $1.7 billion dollars to hospitals and health systems in the U.S. to further causes ranging from precision oncology to addressing health inequities. Here is an overview of the 23 largest donor commitments to hospitals or health systems organizations this...
New Jersey health system expands remote monitoring to all its hospitals
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health has expanded its hospital-at-home program to all five of its hospitals. The health system launched the program in January at Virtua Voorhees (N.J.) Hospital and has since served more than 200 patients there. The patients get remote monitoring devices such as tablets and spirometers, virtual consultations, twice-daily visits from home healthcare staff, ready-to-heat meals (if requested), and other needed services including imaging, pharmacy, lab and physical therapy.
10 healthcare HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have been named to new roles since Nov. 1:. 1. Jen Baker was named talent acquisition manager at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 2. Jimmy Duncan was named the inaugural chief human resources officer at Oklahoma City-based OU Health. 3. Jason Elliott was...
Highest paid specialties for NPs
Year over year, median total cash compensation for physician assistants and nurse practitioners climbed by 4.5 percent, according to a survey released Dec. 7 by consulting firm SullivanCotter. The "2022 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey" examines advanced practice provider median total cash compensation, which includes base pay plus...
Telehealth company adds former HHS deputy to legal team
Telehealth company Ro has tapped Gia Lee, former deputy general counsel at HHS, as the company's new legal chief, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 9. Ms. Lee spent the last three years as general counsel for health insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. In 2011, Ms. Lee joined HHS and spent six years with the agency.
Digital Health
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has entered into an agreement with Chinese venture capital firm Morningside to accelerate its digital health portfolio. Under the agreement, Hartford HealthCare and Morningside will select and work with a series of pilot programs to collect outcomes data that validates the digital health approach, according to a Dec. 9 press release Hartford shared with Becker's.
