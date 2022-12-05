ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9Yit_0jXunhpR00

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.

The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third pandemic-related extension.

REAL ID-compliant documents, which are generally signified by a small star, are already required for people to enter certain restricted federal facilities.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” he added. “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The U.S. began moving toward the requirement after lawmakers passed a law in 2005 establishing minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification documents.

The law came in response to a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission and seeks to implement additional anti-counterfeiting and anti-fraud measures.

Once the deadline passes, travelers 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant identification document to pass through the nation’s airports.

The requirement was set to go into effect in 2020, but the agency began granting extensions as the pandemic shut down departments of motor vehicles and other identification-issuing agencies.

Monday’s announcement marks the third pandemic-related extension of the requirement’s expansion to air travel.

DHS first granted an extension until October 2021 before issuing a second extension to May 2023, making the latest announcement the longest extension yet of roughly two years.

Comments / 21

wiliam brown
6d ago

so all of this is just pointless government regulation designed to force us to comply. if it had anything to do with safety, it would not be put off so much.

Reply
12
Mary Cano
6d ago

why so they can get all these illegals new drivers licenses? this organization is so corrupt.

Reply
21
john Q
6d ago

Enough delays ….. either implement it immediately or forget about it. Enough of the government’s nonsense

Reply
9
Related
MyNorthwest

REAL ID delayed in WA state, across the nation

ID is especially important in Washington state because we share a border with Canada and Seattle is a major airport hub with international destinations. The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it is delaying the REAL ID enforcement to May 7, 2025. There have been several delays, the last...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Democrats tell Biden to ditch ‘punitive’ immigration measures

A group of House Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to stop implementing “punitive and failed deterrence” immigration measures and instead recognize asylum as a human right. In a Dec. 9 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas led by Democratic Reps. Jesús García (Ill.), Lou Correa (Calif.) and Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.) – collectively known…
CBS News

Real ID deadline for air travelers extended by 2 years

Air travelers will now have two more years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification to be Real ID-compliant. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday the new deadline will be May 7, 2025, allowing Americans more time following delays caused by the COVID pandemic. The old cutoff was slated for May 3, 2023.
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Former US attorney says a criminal referral from Jan. 6 panel is ‘largely symbolic’

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said a potential criminal referral from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol would be a “largely symbolic” move. Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, Bharara noted the Department of Justice (DOJ) is already investigating the case, has issued subpoenas…
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One

While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy