Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress reportAugusta, GA
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Related
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta rolls out Christmas Parade
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Celebrating the holiday spirit, the city of Augusta held it's Christmas parade downtown tonight. A true evening of hope and celebrating the holiday season...the parade started at 6 pm and ended at 7pm. People lined both sides of Broad Street to enjoy the holiday festivities. Jasmine...
Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The annual Augusta Christmas parade brought out many people to experience a joyful night downtown. From sounds of the band, to Santa making a special appearance—The Augusta Christmas parade is one many look forward to every year. “Merry Christmas!!!” from a family in the crowd! Hundreds of people across the CSRA joined […]
WRDW-TV
United Way is finding the greatest need this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way is a local nonprofit that looks to see where the biggest need is and figure out a way to help. In just the last year and a half, they’ve helped roughly 8,000 to 9,000 people here at home. We talked with one family who says they don’t know how they will make ends meet, but at least their daughters will have a Christmas.
WRDW-TV
Christmas surprise brightens the holidays for local veteran, family
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this week, we told you about a business looking to surprise one of our local combat-wounded veterans, Matt Reddings. Due to his injuries, its hard for him to decorate for the holidays. So Christmas Decor of Augusta took care of everything free of charge.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artisans and crafters at the Augusta Training Shop are hard at work this holiday season making snowflakes and ornaments. It’s all handmade by artists like Trenton Martin, who has worked at the shop for nearly seven years. “It’s a blessing because this shows how...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting their made a post on their...
WRDW-TV
Children’s hospital in store for truckload of Christmas presents
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The spirit of giving continues as some neighbors and the Aiken Tech community stop by the campus to drop off toys. They could bring a new toy or stuffed animal to put into a Gold Cross ambulance. One student from the EMS Association says being in...
The tacky sweater in high demand at Goodwill
Its part of a holiday tradition, the ugly sweater party for Christmas, but trying to find one at a bargain price can be a challenge Out There Somewhere
WRDW-TV
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
wfxg.com
The Singing Christmas Tree returns to the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - THE 44TH ANNUAL SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE IS ALMOST HERE. ABILENE BAPTIST CHURCH WILL THIS PRESENT THE EVENT THIS THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY. 170 PEOPLE INVOLVED ARE INVOLVED OF THIS PRESENTATION OF THE CHRISTMAS STORY AND BIRTH OF JESUS. THERE WILL BE A LIGHT SHOW, FULL ORCHESTRA, PERFORMANCES FROM RENOVATE BALLET COMPANY and WHAT THE EVENT IS MOST KNOWN FOR, A GIANT CHRISTMAS TREE FILLED WITH SINGERS.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Apostle Caractor Brings a Healing Crusade Has Roots in Johnston/Bland Baptist Area
Apostle Caractor (far right) and his wife (center) and daughter (left) who will be participating with him as team members in the Crusade. Bethany House of Prayer will be the site of a Healing Crusade – called an “Encounter with Christ” by the organization that is bringing its leadership of ministers to this area from their headquarters in New York City.
WJBF.com
Thomson vs. Prince Avenue 2
Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade. ‘We built this’: Cherokee County students wrap up …. 'We built this': Cherokee County students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house. GMA Saturday Forecast. A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road. A horse and woman...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s eSchool offered students some face-to-face fun for its ‘in-person’ STEAM day. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The virtual school is teaching 6th through 12th grade online. They had learning experiments, including building bottle rockets, towers, bridges, and...
WRDW-TV
Sip and Shop brings out the community spirit in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families came out to the Evans Towne Center Park for Columbia County Sip and Shop. More than 40 local vendors were there to offer last-minute gifts. Melanie Snead and Melissa Overton made a camper into a small business in 2022, and looked to continue into Thursday.
WRDW-TV
Vets learn options if they were exposed to tainted water
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve probably heard the Camp Lejeune commercials by now: People who lived or work at least 30 days at the North Carolina Marine base could be eligible for compensation. After decades of back-and-forth with the government over hidden details about toxic water on the base,...
WRDW-TV
COVID nightmare lasts 18 months for 1 local woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Life moved on for many of us, but some are still dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 For people like Michelle Noble, long-COVID symptoms are something they’ll deal with for the rest of their life. “I was fine walking at the stadium. But then...
WRDW-TV
Combat-wounded Army veteran surprised for the holidays
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local business decided to surprise a combat-wounded Army Veteran who lives in North Augusta. Due to his injuries, it’s hard for him to decorate for the holidays both physically and financially. We stopped by Matt Reddings’ home to see what he got.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
Comments / 0