Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles. A progressive Democrat, Bass...
‘First tangible step:’ Miami widow of 1988 bombing victim applauds terrorist’s U.S. arrest
A Miami woman has been seeking justice for her husband and the 269 others who died in a terrorist attack in Europe for more than three decades. On Sunday, the U.S. took one of the suspected attackers into custody.
Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’
Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he […]
