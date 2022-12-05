Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their strike notice amid ongoing negotiations. Lake View nurses' contract expired Sept. 30, according to a union news release. Nurses at Lake View were slated to join a strike by 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. The strike in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports was averted after union members reached tentative three-year contracts with hospital executives. Lake View nurses have now also averted a strike as negotiations continue.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO