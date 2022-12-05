Read full article on original website
Related
US diplomat says Brittney Griner’s physical health ‘seems to be just fine’
“I mean, she was full of energy,” Carstens added. “Looked fantastic. She's in Fort Sam Houston right now undergoing some medical evaluations, but she seems to be just fine.”
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) introduced a bill to streamline the permitting process and build more infrastructure for gas pipelines across the country, as well as approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline completion.
Comments / 0