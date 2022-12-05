Read full article on original website
Julio Rosenberg
6d ago
selling marijuana that is now LEGAL in NYS without a license and TAX number ( that has not come out yet in NYS) is a PUBLIC SAFETY CONCERN and possibly CRIME. BUT the same exact same store in the same spot that that was license carrying (not out yet) that NYS was taking 33% (taxes) of the $$$ coming in would be FINE. The news would do a story on how POSITIVE legalizing marijuana has been for the State, city and county. Anything can be legal in America if you have a LICENSE and TAX number!!!😁😁😁
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waer.org
City of Syracuse to start deer management next week
Syracuse's deer management program will commence next week. Qualified wildlife managers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fan out to all sides of the city starting Monday and continue during the overnight hours through March. The program aims to remove deer for public health and safety concerns, such as...
localsyr.com
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
waer.org
WAER News Round Up: Dec. 5 - 9
The State University of New York appointed a Chancellor this week, and the City of Syracuse dealt now has a new way to address illegal marijuana shops. Also, with the dropping temperatures and cold weather, Gov. Kathy Hochul and NY health officials encouraged New Yorkers to keep themselves safe from different viruses.
whcuradio.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
waer.org
Le Moyne, Utica preparing for transfer students from closing Cazenovia College
Some Cazenovia College students are exploring options at other Central New York institutions after the private school on Wednesday abruptly announced plans to shut down next year. The college, which sits at the southern end of Cazenovia Lake in Madison County, attributed the closure to financial issues and said it...
waer.org
Plan to close Jamesville Correctional Facility would move inmates to downtown justice center
Onondaga County proposed closing its Jamesville Correctional Facility and transferring inmates to the downtown justice center due to the low inmate population and a staffing shortage, officials said Friday. The idea of consolidating the facilities comes several years after Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway previously proposed the idea. “Consolidation-wise, it...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
East Genesee Street grocery store site plan approved
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – After conducting public hearings, collecting written comments and holding work sessions in connection to the proposal for a grocery store at 547 E. Genesee St., the Fayetteville Planning Board decided on Dec. 5 to grant site plan approval for the long-pending project. The Northwood Real...
Man shot in head in Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the head Tuesday in the city’s Near Westside, police said. Police were sent around 2:50 p.m. to 573 Delaware St. for a shots fired call when they found the 19-year-old man, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. He was...
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
wxhc.com
Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park
Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
localsyr.com
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.
Syracuse standoff suspect accused of breaking into mom’s house, punching her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say the suspect in this weekend’s standoff in the Strathmore neighborhood broke into his mother’s house and later fought with her and punched her before refusing to leave. Jarvis Washington’s mom had a full order of protection against him when he broke...
waer.org
Orange aim to stay undefeated at home against Wager
After a resounding victory against Coppin State Thursday night, the Orange improved to 7-2 on the season and 6-0 at home. Dyaisha Fair recorded a season high 27 points in the win. The Orange got off to a slow start, but Dyaisha Fair, one of the main leaders on this...
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
Comments / 9