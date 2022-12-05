Read full article on original website
news9.com
Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled
UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police. The previous story follows. Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself To Woman Inside Store
A man is in jail after he exposed himself to a woman inside of the Dollar Tree near 3rd and Lewis in October, police said. Investigators said they were able to find the suspect because the victim alerted a store employee, who got a picture of the suspect's license plate.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations
Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
news9.com
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
news9.com
Broken Arrow PD Unveil Bench Dedicated To Former Officer
Broken Arrow Police unveiled a bench dedicated to a former officer. They say it's for Officer Gene Orr, who was a 12-year-veteran of the department and died in 2016 after an off-duty incident. The BAPD and Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police helped pay for the bench for Orr's widow,...
news9.com
4 Safe, 1 Taken To Hospital After House Fire In Bixby
Fire crews in Bixby say four people made it out safe and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Saturday. Authorities were on the scene of the fire on Champ Johnson Road off E. 91st St. in Bixby. The house suffered heavy...
news9.com
Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond To Chemical Leak At Tulsa Business
Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak at a Tulsa business on Friday morning. According to fire officials, crews working at the BS&D Safety Systems facility, near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive, were cleaning chemicals and putting it into barrels. Officials say the barrels were incompatible with the chemicals, causing a phosphoric and sulfuric acid leak.
news9.com
Activists To March In Tulsa To Bring Attention To 2 Rape Cases
Leaders from the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations are in Tulsa to bring attention to two rape cases. The civil rights activists think one of those cases got a wrongful conviction and they are demanding justice. "I made a phone call, and it was the Panthers that...
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center In Need Of New Bus
The Tulsa Dream Center is working to get a reliable form of transportation to help transport the people it serves in the community. Leaders from the Dream Center say they have high hopes to acquire a used bus to help with their operations. NewS On 6's Autumn Bracey was live...
news9.com
Christmas Symphony Happening Saturday Night At Owasso High School PAC
A young musician with a big dream of one day arranging a Christmas symphony is holding a free performance Saturday night in front of hundreds of people. The hour-long show will be held at Owasso High School's PAC at 7 o'clock. Daniel Orellana, 17, managed to get a group of...
news9.com
Sand Springs Administrator Earns Assistant Principal Of The Year Honors
A Green Country administrator is now Oklahoma's Assistant Principal of the year. Timothy Ray is the Assistant Principal at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs. He has been recognized for his work there, including a new program to help cut down on long-term suspensions. Ray will be honored next...
news9.com
Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade
It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
news9.com
Skiatook's Shop With A Cop Makes Christmas Merrier For Kids
More than 140 kids received free Christmas gifts as part of Skiatook Police's Shop With A Cop. Officers look forward to it every year. The aisles filled up with holiday cheer as kids picked out toys from their Christmas lists. Skiatook Police Department’s Sgt Chris Edwards said he hasn’t missed...
news9.com
Hundreds Gather in Tulsa for Oklahoma’s Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day
Tulsa hosted a big celebration of women in aerospace and aviation on Friday, drawing in students and professionals from across the state. The sixth annual Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day featured speakers, lunch, and planes everywhere you looked in the Tulsa Tech hangar. "Aviation is a beautiful community. It's...
news9.com
East Central Middle School In Tulsa Cancels Class Due To Staff Shortage
Severe staffing shortages forced Tulsa Public Schools to cancel classes at East Central Middle School. The district says 23 teachers and staff called out sick on Friday. TPS says the ongoing labor shortage and the current cold and flu season have reduced staffing numbers even further. The district says the school should reopen next week.
news9.com
Watch: Preparations Underway For Annual Tulsa Christmas Parade
Crews are putting last-minute touches on floats for Saturday morning's Tulsa Christmas Parade. It's been a tradition for nearly a century. Year after year, people fill downtown Tulsa to celebrate Christmas at the annual parade. Parade chair Arthur Greeno says 71 entries include decorated floats, bands, and dancers. "It’s a...
news9.com
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Board Considers Plans For Redistricting
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Public Schools showed people two new options for a redistricting plan at a meeting Thursday night and are asking people what they think. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the meeting and was live with how the options are different.
news9.com
Tickets For ‘Hamilton’ At Tulsa PAC Go On Sale Monday
Tickets for "Hamilton" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center go on sale to the public Monday morning. Tickets will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. and start at $49 dollars. There is a limit of nine tickets per account. The PAC box office and the Celebrity Attractions website are the...
