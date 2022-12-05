ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

VillageMD, CareCentrix leader departs Walgreens board after tiff over independence

Steven Shulman, a healthcare executive with ties to VillageMD and CareCentrix, has resigned from Walgreens' board after a spat with other members over whether he was an independent voice, according to a securities filing. Mr. Shulman wrote in his resignation letter that he has been asked to leave board meetings,...
Hospitals transmitting patient data to Twitter, Facebook? 5 things to know

Facebook parent company Meta and now Twitter are accused of receiving patient data from hospitals and health systems via "pixel" advertising tracking tools. Here are five things to know about the accusations:. 1. Hospitals and health systems — along with a variety of businesses, universities, and government agencies and officials...
Last week alone, 26,000 flu patients were hospitalized: 8 FluView notes

Nearly 26,000 lab-confirmed flu patients were admitted to hospitals for the week ending Dec. 3, up from the nearly 20,000 that were admitted the week prior. The worst influenza outbreak in nearly a decade is a key factor that has pushed the nation's hospital bed use rate to 80 percent, the highest it has been since the height of the omicron surge in January.
HAWAII STATE
Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 2:. 1. Peter Wright was named CEO of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center.'. 2. Lance Jones was named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Chippenham and Johnston–Willis hospitals, both in Richmond, Va. 3....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Medical equipment company CEO gets 80 months for $50M fraud scheme

Tanya Grant, 51, was sentenced Dec. 8 for a healthcare fraud scheme carried out through two companies she controlled between 2017 and 2021. The two companies — Carolina Rehab Products, also known as Atlantic Brace, in Raleigh, N.C., and Blue File DME in Dunn, N.C. — were licensed to supply durable medical equipment such as neck and back braces to Medicare beneficiaries.
RALEIGH, NC
University Hospitals closing last open unit at Ohio hospital

University Hospitals' Richmond Heights (Ohio) Medical Center will close its behavioral health unit, the last unit in operation at the hospital, on Dec. 17, according to cleveland.com. The Cleveland-based health system is ending inpatient care, emergency services and surgeries at the hospital. The decision was driven by staff shortages. The...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH

