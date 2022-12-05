Read full article on original website
Positive Health Update On Barry Windham , Said To Be Stabilized Following Heart Attack
We reported last week that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world champion Barry Windham had suffered a sudden heart attack that required an emergency procedure, but some good news has just surfaced. Windham’s niece, Mika Rotuna, has announced on Twitter that he is stabilized and no longer in...
Bray Wyatt Reveals That Barry Windham Didn’t Have A Pulse For Over 10 Minutes Following Heart Attack, Thanks Man Who Saved Windham’s Life
WWE superstar Bray Wyatt shared a video on his personal Instagram addressing his uncle, Barry Windham’s, recent health scare. The Eater of Worlds revealed that Windham had his life saved by a man named Michael Todd Lalic, who gave his CPR shortly after his heart attack in Atlanta. The former NWA world’s champion underwent an emergency procedure, and is now stabilized and out of the ICU. Check out what Wyatt had to say about the incident below.
Photo: Shotzi Shows Off X-Ray Of Broken Hand
Shotzi was attacked in the parking lot by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Rousey and Baszler slammed Shotzi’s hand in a car door. Shotzi suffered a broken hand in storyline as a result of the attack. Shotzi was advertised to face Baszler on the...
Ricochet Discusses Braun Strowman Knocking Smaller Wrestlers
Ricochet made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked about Braun Strowman knocking smaller wrestlers following his WWE Crown Jewel match with Amos. “I don’t really put too much thought into it. Even Braun back when...
Kurt Angle Opens Up On His Alcohol Issues
In 2006, Kurt Angle’s relationship with Vince McMahon worsened due to his ongoing battle with painkiller addiction, and he left the WWE. He was later arrested for DUI in 2007 after joining TNA. During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Angle admitted that he wasn’t aware of...
Top WWE Stars Reportedly Suffer the Same Injury In War Games, Sheamus Working Hurt
Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly suffered the same injury during the recent War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. We noted before how Reigns suffered an injury to his left eardrum while taking a slap from Kevin Owens during the War Games match, which Reigns was upset over backstage. McIntyre announced this week that he was “medically disqualified” and unable to compete on tonight’s SmackDown, where he was scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. It was reported that McIntyre wanted to wrestle, but WWE officials would not allow it. The only details available then were that McIntyre was dealing with a minor injury, and that it was not expected to be a long-term situation as he was set to be back in action on the post-Christmas tour of live events.
John Cena’s WWE Return Revealed
John Cena is headed back to WWE. A new report from Variety notes that Cena is scheduled to appear on the final SmackDown on FOX episode of the year, which takes place on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE will reportedly make more announcements for the...
