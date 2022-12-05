ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

SEEN HIM? Mentally Ill South Jersey Man Missing Since September

Jon Craig
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YitXU_0jXumTWm00
Andrew Brown Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Gloucester Township police continue to search for a missing 47-year-old man who suffers from mental illness, authorities said. He has been sighted in Camden and Philadelphia, police said.

,On Sept. 16, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township for a report of a missing person.

At that time, Andrew Brown was last seen on Sept. 13, at approximately 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates.

Since having gone missing, Brown was reported to be at a friend’s house in Camden City; however, the name and address of this friend remain unknown.

In addition, on Sept. 28, 15 days after having gone missing, Brown was in Philadelphia at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, police said.

Brown does not have a cell phone, vehicle or any electronic device that would aid in locating him. Brown previously lived in Atlantic City and may still have ties to that area.

Any law enforcement agency that has contact with Andrew Brown and anyone that may have any information regarding the location of Andrew Brown is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.

