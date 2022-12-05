ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Your Stories Q&A: When will construction be completed on Taft Road bridge?

By Ryan Dean
 6 days ago

TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question takes us to a heavily traveled bridge near Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Viewer, Lester Wilber, recently wrote the Your Stories Team:

When is the work on the Taft Road bridge over Interstate 81 going to be finished?

The YS Team has received emails from other viewers on this popular bridge.

The Taft Road bridge rehabilitation construction project started back in May. A release at that time by the New York State Department of Transportation stated the project would be completed by December.

NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter, said in an email that the project is delayed due to supply chain issues.

Jetter said the new target completion timeframe is next spring.

While the completion of the rehabilitation project is delayed until spring, Jetter said all lanes of the bridge will be fully opened this winter.

