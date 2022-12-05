Read full article on original website
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area drivers
Photo byJohn Niedermeyer (CC2.0) The wet weather that’s hit the region prompted VDOT to change some plans for projects in the Fredericksburg region. Most notably, and likely to the dismay of many drivers, VDOT extended the work time on the I-95 North mega work zone.
WTOP
1 Arlington Blvd. pedestrian bridge closed after failed inspection
The pedestrian bridge from North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard in Virginia closed for repairs following a failed inspection on Thursday. An examination by crew workers found the deterioration of concrete in a few sections of the bridge, resulting in its closure while crews work on the repairs.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call
A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD. Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were...
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 11/29/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the area of Valley Estates Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a stolen vehicle. TFC Powis located an individual in the vehicle who then fled on foot. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as David Todd Dennison, 46 of Lusby, MD was apprehended shortly after. Dennison was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s Sets Opening Date for First D.C. Metro Area Location
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s has announced that the restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
Bay Net
Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In Bryans Road House Fire
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 8, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Marshall Hall Road. A caller advised the “whole house was on fire and a dog was trapped inside.”. Crews arrived...
Two deadly shootings in Richmond on same day leaves community looking for answers
Community members gathered along the road to call for change on Friday night after the two incidents of gun violence erupted on the same day.
Bay Net
Deputy Injured In Scuffle After Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Strikes Tree In Lexington Park
SMCSO UPDATE – Today, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a stolen vehicle was observed operating in the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief car chase ensued. The operator of the stolen vehicle subsequently fled on foot and was apprehended...
Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
'Nothing is being done' | Neighbors want speed bumps added to part of Stanton Road SE
WASHINGTON — Neighbors are pleading with the District Department of Transportation for help after they said another car plowed through a yard. Brittany Osazuwa got a startling call Sunday evening. “You won't believe it, but a car just ran through your gate again,” she said her neighbors informed her....
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
