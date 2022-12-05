Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO