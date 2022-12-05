Jonathan Allen solicits help from Commanders fans to sell out next game against Giants

By the time the Commanders (7-5-1) and Giants (7-4-1) reconvene at FedEx Field in two weeks, Washington could be fighting for its season.

Washington will be fully rested coming off its bye while New York will be coming off a potential slugfest with division-leading Philadelphia (11-1).

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen took a message straight to the fans after Sunday's deflating 20-20 tie with the Giants, which leaves both teams in sort of a holding pattern as far as the NFC playoff picture.

"This game that we're gonna play here in two weeks means double, so I'm gonna need the fans of the Commanders to really show out this next game," Allen told reporters after the game. "I'm gonna provide as many free tickets as I can — we need everybody there. This game could be the season. We need full support. We need that stadium rockin."

The Commanders — with a potential sale of the team looming — have ranked dead last in average attendance (57,899) after six home games at FedEx this season.

"I'm gonna give away 100, 200 tickets — however many it takes to get that stadium sold out," Allen said. "We need the fans' help on this one. This is a huge game and our season's on the line so we need everybody's help."