Ukraine’s air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches

Scottish officials: Families of Lockerbie victims have been told Libyan suspected of making bomb is in US custody
LONDON (AP) — Scottish officials: Families of Lockerbie victims have been told Libyan suspected of making bomb is in US custody.
Freed Russian arms dealer says he ‘wholeheartedly’ supports Ukraine war
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he “wholeheartedly” supports Moscow’s so-called “military operation” in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would “certainly go as a volunteer.”. Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” by his accusers,...
‘First tangible step:’ Miami widow of 1988 bombing victim applauds terrorist’s U.S. arrest
A Miami woman has been seeking justice for her husband and the 269 others who died in a terrorist attack in Europe for more than three decades. On Sunday, the U.S. took one of the suspected attackers into custody.
US helicopter raid kills 2 Islamic State militants in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — American forces on Sunday killed two Islamic State militants in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. IS sleeper calls continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. For a few years, the group ruled swathes of both countries but lost its last stronghold in 2019.
Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 30-kilometer (19-mile) security corridor on Turkey’s border with Syria in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office said Sunday. Referring to Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists, Erdogan reiterated the “importance and urgency”...
