NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performances In The Last 8 Games: "He Is Still The King"

NBA fans marveled at LeBron James' performances in his last 8 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

If there is one thing we all should have learned about LeBron James by this point, it is that you don't count him out. LeBron has been written off at various points in his career, only to bounce back and make his doubters eat their words.

They were out in full force once again earlier this season, as James wasn't quite himself as he entered his 20th season in the NBA. He was not playing up to his high standards and was dealing with some injuries as well, which led to many thinking that LeBron is no longer the dominant presence he once was.

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performances In The Last 8 Games

In typical LeBron James fashion, he is back to playing at a very high level. While Anthony Davis deservedly stole the show with 55 points against the Wizards, James had a fine game of his own, finishing with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. He has almost quietly strung together a very good stretch of play in his last eight games, as he is averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc.

NBA fans were full of praise for James for continuing to play this well at this stage of his career.

"For a year 20 player this is absurd even if you don’t like him you cannot deny this 😂"

"He is still the King"

"Dudes longevity is crazy weirdly insane"

"38 years old in 26 days putting up these numbers... thats wild"

"Year 20 never looked better"

"Father Time y’all said ?"

"Still the GOAT"

"They said he was finally washed 😭😭"

"Dude the definition of consistent😭"

"Some can only dream. This guy is too great."

"Dude refuses to slow down, insane"

"20th season for a soon-to-be 38 years old. This is not ordinary. You’re witnessing greatness."

"The Kang👑catching his stride!"

"Ridiculous numbers no matter how old he is lol. Bron still up there with your favorite player!"

"Aye y’all said this man lost it"

"Do not sleep on the KING"

"lebron will keep hooping until 50"

"If he can stay on the court for another week or so without a nagging injury, I think he’ll hit even another level above this."

"Father Time got his work cut out for him"

It is amazing that he is putting up these numbers in his 20th season. LeBron may no longer be the best player on the team for the first time in his career, but that is mostly because Davis has been playing like the best player in the league in recent weeks.

If LeBron can keep putting up these numbers in a support role to AD, then the Los Angeles Lakers will be a major headache for everyone to deal with. They have led the team to 8 wins in the last 10 games with their excellent play and will look for a fourth straight win when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

