Best Bets: Dec. 5-11
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
What: Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular
When: Dec. 1-10, various times
Where: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78 th St., Chanhassen
Dance, laugh, and sing along to rock ‘n’ roll favorites and parodies of classic Christmas hits at this multimedia musical extravaganza.
Shopping and Festivities
What: European Christmas Market
When: Through Dec. 18, various times
Where: Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul
The European Christmas Market supports local artisans and artists and brings the traditional European holiday market experience to Minnesota. Peruse unique gifts for loved ones or enjoy live music and entertainment.
Mercado in Northfield
What: Mercado Local
When: Saturdays through Dec. 17, noon-6 p.m.
Where: Northfield Depot, 204 3 rd St. West, Northfield
Inspired by the Mercado Central in Minneapolis, Mercado Local is bringing Latin American jewelry, clothing, and art to Rice County to publicize minority-owned businesses in the area.
Nature on Canvas
What: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters
When: Through Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona
Karen Savage-Blue is an Anishinaabe artist whose work reflects on the connection between nature and humanity. Her ethereal, dreamlike paintings are on display at the museum through Dec. 21.
Starry Night
What: Dark Sky Festival
When: Dec. 8-10, various times
Where: Cook County, 116 West Highway 61, Grand Marais
Home to one of the darkest skies in the world, Cook County’s Dark Sky Festival boasts an impressive million-plus acres of protected land that welcomes stargazers from around the world.
Dreams Come True
What: Disney on Ice
When: Dec. 8-11, various times
Where: Xcel Energy Center, 199 West Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
Get the little ones excited for their favorite characters from “ Frozen,” “Moana,” and “The Little Mermaid” to come to life with a magical performance on ice.
Jolly Jog
What: Run For a Claus/Family Fun Run
When: Dec. 9, 5:30-6 p.m.
Where: Independence Park, 200 South A St., Marshall
Gear up in Santa hats and beards to run or walk for charity. Proceeds go toward Prairie Home Hospice and Community and YMCA scholarships.
Merry and Bright
What: Christmas Candlelight Tours
When: Dec. 9-31, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Glensheen Mansion, 3300 London Road, Duluth
By the glow of Christmas tree lights, explore the Glensheen Mansion’s merry holiday decor on this self-guided tour.
Ski For Free!
What: Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener
When: Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Elm Creek Park Reserve, 12400 James Deane Parkway, Maple Grove
Professional or amateur, the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener invites all to ski for free. There will be free rental gear and equipment, as well as free mini lessons available.
Christmas and Canines
What: Emery’s Howliday Pawty
When: Dec. 10, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Hotel Emery, 215 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis
Furry friends are welcome at this holiday gathering featuring a Yappy Hour with festive drinks, pet photo opportunities, and even an adoption event.
The post Best Bets: Dec. 5-11 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .
Comments / 0