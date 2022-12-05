ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Best Bets: Dec. 5-11

By Kate Linggi
 6 days ago

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

What: Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular
When: Dec. 1-10, various times
Where: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78 th St., Chanhassen

Dance, laugh, and sing along to rock ‘n’ roll favorites and parodies of classic Christmas hits at this multimedia musical extravaganza.

European Christmas Market in St. Paul.

Shopping and Festivities

What: European Christmas Market
When: Through Dec. 18, various times
Where: Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul

The European Christmas Market supports local artisans and artists and brings the traditional European holiday market experience to Minnesota. Peruse unique gifts for loved ones or enjoy live music and entertainment.

Mercado in Northfield

What: Mercado Local
When: Saturdays through Dec. 17, noon-6 p.m.
Where: Northfield Depot, 204 3 rd St. West, Northfield

Inspired by the Mercado Central in Minneapolis, Mercado Local is bringing Latin American jewelry, clothing, and art to Rice County to publicize minority-owned businesses in the area.

Nature on Canvas

What: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters
When: Through Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona

Karen Savage-Blue is an Anishinaabe artist whose work reflects on the connection between nature and humanity. Her ethereal, dreamlike paintings are on display at the museum through Dec. 21.

Cook County’s Dark Sky Festival.

Starry Night

What: Dark Sky Festival
When: Dec. 8-10, various times
Where: Cook County, 116 West Highway 61, Grand Marais

Home to one of the darkest skies in the world, Cook County’s Dark Sky Festival boasts an impressive million-plus acres of protected land that welcomes stargazers from around the world.

Dreams Come True

What: Disney on Ice
When: Dec. 8-11, various times
Where: Xcel Energy Center, 199 West Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

Get the little ones excited for their favorite characters from “ Frozen,” “Moana,” and “The Little Mermaid” to come to life with a magical performance on ice.

Jolly Jog

What: Run For a Claus/Family Fun Run
When: Dec. 9, 5:30-6 p.m.
Where: Independence Park, 200 South A St., Marshall

Gear up in Santa hats and beards to run or walk for charity. Proceeds go toward Prairie Home Hospice and Community and YMCA scholarships.

Glensheen Mansion

Merry and Bright

What: Christmas Candlelight Tours
When: Dec. 9-31, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Glensheen Mansion, 3300 London Road, Duluth

By the glow of Christmas tree lights, explore the Glensheen Mansion’s merry holiday decor on this self-guided tour.

Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener.

Ski For Free!

What: Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener
When: Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Elm Creek Park Reserve, 12400 James Deane Parkway, Maple Grove

Professional or amateur, the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener invites all to ski for free. There will be free rental gear and equipment, as well as free mini lessons available.

Christmas and Canines

What: Emery’s Howliday Pawty
When: Dec. 10, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Hotel Emery, 215 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis

Furry friends are welcome at this holiday gathering featuring a Yappy Hour with festive drinks, pet photo opportunities, and even an adoption event.

Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

