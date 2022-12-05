Read full article on original website
The best video game remakes and remasters of 2022
There are plenty of brand-new games to enjoy in 2022, but sometimes you just want to revisit an old classic. Game companies are keenly aware of this, so the plethora of original titles that release each year always comes with a heaping helping of remasters and remakes that update old games for a new console. Some of these updates can feel superfluous, but oftentimes they ensure that loads of people who can’t play the original now have access to old standbys.
Why Cameron Monaghan wanted a ‘darker’ Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
When we first met Cal Kestis in 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, he was just a young Padawan. A redheaded kid draped in an unflattering poncho, Cal would grow into a full-blown Jedi by the end of the game. It was a classic Star Wars arc in video game form, but one that left players wanting more. It’s great that we got to see that growth, but who could resist the idea of a sequel where his newly awakened powers would be fully unleashed?
Elden Ring developer’s next game is Armored Core VI
Armored Core is back. FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, is working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The upcoming sequel was announced Thursday night during The Game Awards 2022 via a short cinematic trailer. It’s gearing up to launch sometime in 2023. The trailer didn’t show off...
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
From The Last of Us to Immortality, these are 2022’s most innovative games
What makes the video game industry so exciting is that it's still relatively young. Developers are still routinely discovering new ways to turn the medium on its head, redefining the idea of what a game is by bucking against trends. Though major productions like God of War Ragnarok are no doubt impressive, the most groundbreaking titles are often the less obvious ones.
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Death Stranding sequel officially announced for PlayStation 5
Kojima Productions officially announced the sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, under the working title DS2, during the Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. It will use Sony’s proprietary Decima engine that powered Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. The game’s reveal trailer showed actress Lea Seydoux as Fragile,...
Marvel’s Midnight Suns gift guide
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is already going to be a surprise for many players. On one hand, those who enjoy most superhero games will need to adapt to the turn-based card battle system, and tactics fans will need to rework their strategies. What neither group will be expecting is all the systems and activities that can be done in the Abbey, where you spend your time between missions.
Netflix’s Castlevania series should be your next dark-fantasy fix
While the infamous “video game curse” is still prevalent today in modern-day adaptations, Netflix’s Castlevania animated series was arguably the first to break that pattern. It originally premiered in 2017 with a brief, four-episode-long first season, but the impact that it had seemed to finally tap into the potential of video game series adapted for TV and/or film.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym rematch guide: teams, weaknesses, and more
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet offer trainers three unique quests to pursue through the new Paldea region. This not only adds variety, but plenty more content to do after you accomplish any single task. One of these main quests is the familiar journey to beat all eight gym leaders, claim their badges, defeat the Elite Four, and become the region’s Pokémon League Champion. This has been the main goal of essentially all mainline Pokémon games and is just as fun to complete this generation as ever before.
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.
The best mobile games of 2022: 6 must-download titles from a shockingly great year
Mobile games have a bad reputation due to many games on the platform utilizing overwhelming microtransactions and other questionable features meant to squeeze the most play time and money out of players. Despite that, plenty of awesome games still emerge on mobile platforms — ones that don’t use those practices at all. In fact, 2022 was a fantastic year for gaming as companies like Netflix and Apple continued to invest heavily in the space with more traditional video games.
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer features dual-lightsaber combat, open-world teases
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching on March 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The action-adventure game received an impressive trailer during The Game Awards that showed off several new features and teased some potential open-world aspects. Survivor takes place five years after 2019’s Star Wars...
