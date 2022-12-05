For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.

