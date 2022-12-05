Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VeagsNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom is Gone,' Singer Says
Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to daughter Cher Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote...
Lizzo Replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Musical Guest on SNL Next Week After Group Drops Out from Illness
Lizzo will replace the group as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live next weekend after Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner came down with pneumonia The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have dropped out from their upcoming Saturday Night Live musical gig — and it now belongs to Lizzo. The band revealed on Saturday that it will no longer be performing during the Dec. 17 episode of the NBC comedy show, given that guitarist Nick Zinner has been battling pneumonia for the last month. "It's been an up and...
Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Milwaukee Concert Stage Over Apparent Bomb Threat Mid-Show
Event organizer Pabst Theater Group said it is working with Patti LaBelle to reschedule her show, which took place on Saturday night at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Patti LaBelle was rushed offstage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday night over an apparent bomb threat. The singer, 78, was ushered away mid-performance during her gig at the Riverside Theater, when three men in all black had her drop a bouquet of flowers to quickly exit the venue, with her band following after. "Hold up," LaBelle could be heard saying in a clip shared...
Miley Cyrus Shaves Off Jimmy Fallon's Beard on The Tonight Show — WATCH
"It's not as bad as it looks" the "Wrecking Ball" singer quipped midway through the task to promote her show Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Miley Cyrus accepted a new challenge on live TV! On Friday, the "Midnight Sky" songstress performed a rather fun task to promote her new upcoming TV gig called Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC by shaving off Jimmy Fallon's beard during The Tonight Show. "This is [a] promotion plan I have going, this is definitely gonna make everyone watch my new show, this is gonna...
Jana Kramer Enjoys N.Y.C. Date Night with 'Beautiful' 6-Year-Old Daughter Jolie
Kramer and her daughter snapped pictures and videos at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball 2022 Jana Kramer and her daughter are making some unforgettable memories in New York City. The country music singer, 39, took her daughter to the Big Apple for a sweet mother-daughter date night at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022 and shared some cute behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram. Kramer's first post shows her and daughter Jolie, 6, arriving on the red carpet for the event and taking pictures. Kramer opted to wear a champagne-colored dress...
People
363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1