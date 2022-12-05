Read full article on original website
Related
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides for about...
EU adds eight people to Congolese sanctions list
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The European Union has added eight people to its list of sanctions relating to the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo, including rebel leaders and a Belgian businessman, it said on Thursday.
New law will make all South Korean citizens younger by one or two years
Every South Korean citizen will officially become one or two years younger from next year after a new bill was passed to revise the antiquated system used to count a person’s age.Under the current apparatus, newborns in the east Asian country are considered one year old, while most countries begin the tally a year on from the date a person is born.From that point on, South Korean citizens turn a year older at the start of the New Year. So, for children born on 31 December, they will turn two the day after being delivered.North Korea shifted to the global...
Shell, Exxon face delays in exiting California oilfield
(Reuters) - The sale of a Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp oil-production joint venture in California has been pushed back to the first quarter of next year for U.S. regulatory approvals, the companies said on Thursday.
Comments / 0