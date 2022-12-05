Read full article on original website
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Treating COPD
COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
aiexpress.io
Voice quality changes after functional endoscopic sinus surgery in patients with nasal polyps
This observational pre- and postsurgery potential examine was performed between August 2015 and August 2017 on a consecutive collection of sufferers presenting with bilateral nasal polyposis. Sufferers older than 18 years who introduced with bilateral nasal polyposis with scheduled practical endoscopic sinus surgical procedure (FESS) have been considered eligible for inclusion. Exclusion standards included sufferers with any of the next: earlier historical past of cleft palate and/or submucosal cleft, had beforehand undergone FESS with tonsillectomy or uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, or had laryngeal illness or earlier historical past of laryngeal surgical procedure.
Medical News Today
Can ulcerative colitis be fatal?
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a long-term disease of the large intestine or colon. While the condition itself is not fatal, it can cause life threatening complications in rare instances. UC is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It may affect as many as 907,000 people in the United States,...
cohaitungchi.com
Resuscitation of Acute Decompensated Pulmonary Hypertension: A Prehospital Perspective
Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a chronic disease associated with significant morbidity and mortality, responsible for approximately 15,000 deaths per year in United States.1 The deleterious cardiac effects associated with PH (e.g. Right Ventricular disease) render this population particularly susceptible to decompensation. Hypoxemia, acidosis and hypercapnia are not well tolerated in PH and will acutely increase pulmonary artery pressures, leading to hemodynamic collapse.2.
cohaitungchi.com
Why is central hypothyroidism so difficult to diagnose?
Every thyroid patient and doctor should become more informed about the challenges of diagnosing central hypothyroidism. Did you know that people can even have elevated TSH levels in central hypothyroidism? Wow, really? Yes, the research says so. A graph of research results reveals it clearly, too. Not only that, but...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
physiciansweekly.com
Ultrasonography can Detect CF-related Liver Damage in Children
The onset of liver damage from cystic fibrosis liver disease (CFLD) occurs before adulthood. A person may experience no symptoms at all or only minor ones. Patient health may deteriorate with progressive liver injury even before liver disease becomes clinically apparent. To further understand how early CFLD affects both overall and disease-specific quality of life, researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of Health-Related quality of life (HRQOL) data from children participating in a multi-center research study of CFLD. Ultrasound (US) patterns of normal (NL), heterogeneous (HTG), homogeneous (HMG), or nodular (NOD) to indicate those at risk for progressive CFLD. They shared the outcomes with the parents. They assessed parent/child-reported (age ≥5 years) HRQOL by PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core and CF Questionnaire-revised (CFQ-R) prior to the US and annually.
labpulse.com
Roche nabs FDA clearance for two Alzheimer's disease CSF assays
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Roche for the marketing of its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, the firm said on Thursday. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) measure...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Your dog might need a flu shot too
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, the dog flu is spreading across the United States. Here are the warning signs to watch out for in your pup:. "The nasal drainage. The ocular drainage. The cough is one of the biggest things that we see,” said veterinarian Dr. Jimmy Davis. “It can progress to them really feeling poorly and not doing well, and we always say, if it looks off, get them checked out. Definitely see your veterinarian and make sure they're doing ok."
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
neurologylive.com
Therapeutic Potential of ALZ-801 in High-Risk Alzheimer Disease: Susan Abushakra, MD
The chief medical officer of Alzheon provided perspective on new phase 2 findings assessing the investigational agent ALZ-801 in patients with early Alzheimer disease and a genetic predisposition. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "The other exciting thing is that these effects on imaging and cognitive outcomes look...
HealthCentral.com
What Is Proctosigmoiditis?
This type of ulcerative colitis inflames the lower part of your colon. Learn its symptoms, complications, and how to get relief. When you're first diagnosed with the inflammatory bowel disease ulcerative colitis (UC), you'll learn which type you have based on what part of your colon is inflamed. (There are four types of this condition.) Knowing which kind of UC you’re dealing with will give you an idea of what symptoms and complications you might expect, and which treatments your doctor might prescribe to control them.
2minutemedicine.com
Oral antibiotic prophylaxis may reduce incidence of surgical site infections
1. In this randomized controlled trial, oral antimicrobial prophylaxis was reported to reduce the incidence of surgical site infections (SSI) when compared to a placebo in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the most common healthcare-related infections,...
ajmc.com
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
Healthline
Can You Catch Asthma from Someone Who Has It?
While some asthma symptoms may appear contagious, it does not spread from person to person. Learn about its causes. Asthma is a condition that reduces lung function by narrowing and inflaming airways. It’s common, often first appearing in childhood and affecting both children and adults, and about. overall. In...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Long-term Use of Dupixent Effective for Patients With Asthma Regardless of CRSwNP Status
Patients with severe asthma with or without coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps (CRSwNP) experienced continued improvements in exacerbations and lung function in an extension study. Long-term use of dupilumab is effective at reducing the annualized exacerbation rate while maintaining lung function improvements in patients with asthma with or without...
