Monroe Township, NJ

Bridget Mulroy

NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
newjerseylocalnews.com

N.j. Reports 2,340 Covid Cases, 10 Deaths as Positive Tests Soar.

On Thursday, New Jersey health officials announced 2,340 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths. The numbers suggest that the state’s daily average of cases is on the rise. Monday’s statewide transmission rate of 1.61 was an increase from Friday’s rate of 0.88. There has been no new information...
ARIZONA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

DWI in NJ For Not Driving

DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
WAYNE, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Due to an Internet Outage, Classes Have Been Cancelled in Yet Another Nj School District.

On Monday, classes were dismissed early at both the Secaucus and Jersey City campuses of the Hudson County Schools of Technology due to an issue with “internal servers.”. The school sent out an email to pupils and parents explaining the situation. Neither the school’s website nor any of its social media accounts made any note of the outage on Tuesday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested

An ambulance was rear-ended in Newark Friday by a driver in a stolen vehicle, police say. The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them. Police say the 18-year-old driver tried to flee the scene but was arrested. The ambulance driver, EMT and passengers were all taken...
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Sues the Municipality That Repaired the Eroding Beach Despite a Restriction Following a Sandstorm.

Jersey coast sandstorms are growing. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that restored fall storm beach damage against state orders. North Wildwood, defiant, says it will set material to create a banned bulkhead on the beach next week and build the wall if a storm forecast for this weekend collapses the partially repaired dune.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

