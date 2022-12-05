Read full article on original website
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
N.j. Reports 2,340 Covid Cases, 10 Deaths as Positive Tests Soar.
On Thursday, New Jersey health officials announced 2,340 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths. The numbers suggest that the state’s daily average of cases is on the rise. Monday’s statewide transmission rate of 1.61 was an increase from Friday’s rate of 0.88. There has been no new information...
DWI in NJ For Not Driving
DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
Due to an Internet Outage, Classes Have Been Cancelled in Yet Another Nj School District.
On Monday, classes were dismissed early at both the Secaucus and Jersey City campuses of the Hudson County Schools of Technology due to an issue with “internal servers.”. The school sent out an email to pupils and parents explaining the situation. Neither the school’s website nor any of its social media accounts made any note of the outage on Tuesday morning.
At Least Four New Jersey Municipal Leaders. Worshippers at Mosques Have Reported Feeling Threatened.
At least four mosques in New Jersey have reported being targeted by harassers. On a recent Saturday, surveillance cameras caught a truck bearing anti-Muslim messages traveling past their places of worship. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the truck that was carrying a mobile anti-Muslim billboard. On...
A New York State Teen is Accused of Repeatedly Raping a Minor at the Jersey Shore.
According to the authorities, a male aged 19 has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a youngster on multiple occasions in both the state of New York and at the Jersey Shore. Following an investigation by both local officials and the New York State Police, Jon Edward Pelican, who...
Unprofessional, ‘boorish behavior’ in workplace not illegal under N.J. laws, town says in court filings
A township in Essex County has fired back at its chief financial officer’s lawsuit, claiming unprofessional, “boorish behavior” in the workplace is not a violation of state whistleblower laws meant to protect employees from retaliatory acts. Padmaja Rao, chief financial officer for Montclair, alleges in court papers...
Gunfire Breaks Out After an Altercation Outside a Homeless Shelter in New Jersey.
Shots were fired as a result of a confrontation that broke out between two people on Sunday night in front of a homeless shelter in Jersey City, according to the complaints that were filed with the police following the incident. The event took place at approximately 8:24 p.m. in the...
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
An ambulance was rear-ended in Newark Friday by a driver in a stolen vehicle, police say. The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them. Police say the 18-year-old driver tried to flee the scene but was arrested. The ambulance driver, EMT and passengers were all taken...
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
New Jersey Sues the Municipality That Repaired the Eroding Beach Despite a Restriction Following a Sandstorm.
Jersey coast sandstorms are growing. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that restored fall storm beach damage against state orders. North Wildwood, defiant, says it will set material to create a banned bulkhead on the beach next week and build the wall if a storm forecast for this weekend collapses the partially repaired dune.
Hot Coffee Thrown In Face Of Jersey School Security Guard By Woman Being Asked To Leave
A Jersey City school security guard had hot coffee thrown in his face by a woman being asked to leave the premises on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. at Public School No. 23 on Romain Avenue, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The security guard...
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Your Rights as a Renter in New Jersey
Your rights a a renter in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. What can’t your landlord do? Details from eviction policies to how to protect yourself from landlord harassment.
Owner Of Bergen Spray Tanning Business Receives $760,000 Settlement In Rear-End Crash
UPDATE: The owner of a popular Bergen County spray-tanning business has reportedly received a $760,000 settlement stemming from a chain-reaction crash.Mary Kathlynne Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on April 29, 2017 when her vehicle was struck from behind, the …
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Single East Orange Mom Dies After Weekend Hit-Run Crash In Irvington
A single mom from East Orange died four days after being struck with another woman by a hit-and-run vehicle in Irvington, as reported by RLS Media. Shauntice Paynes, 26, and the other victim were found on the ground after having been struck at Springfield and Clinton avenues around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet said citing police.
New Information: Two Boys Missing in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Police Believe They Are Runaways
The authorities are operating under the assumption that the two suspects are together and that they made their getaway together. Christopher Pena-Noyola and Kevin Lopez-Devora were the last people seen leaving the house to go to school on Tuesday morning. They did so just before the door was locked. :...
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
