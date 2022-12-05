"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.

