Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sues the Municipality That Repaired the Eroding Beach Despite a Restriction Following a Sandstorm.
Jersey coast sandstorms are growing. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that restored fall storm beach damage against state orders. North Wildwood, defiant, says it will set material to create a banned bulkhead on the beach next week and build the wall if a storm forecast for this weekend collapses the partially repaired dune.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A New York State Teen is Accused of Repeatedly Raping a Minor at the Jersey Shore.
According to the authorities, a male aged 19 has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a youngster on multiple occasions in both the state of New York and at the Jersey Shore. Following an investigation by both local officials and the New York State Police, Jon Edward Pelican, who...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey’s Attorney General Lays out Legal Safeguards for Clinics and Patients Seeking Abortions
New Jersey released guidelines on abortion rights in the Garden State on Wednesday, more than five months after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin. The state’s Division of Consumer Affairs and the so-called “Attorney General’s Reproductive Rights Strike Force” have released three...
newjerseylocalnews.com
From New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, You Might Be Able to See Nasa’s Upcoming Rocket Launch.
Under clear conditions, on Friday night, New Jersey residents may get a good look at a rocket set to launch from Virginia for up to two minutes. Toy Rocket Shop Officials from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia have announced that the first American Electron rocket will blast off at 6 o’clock tonight. The launch time is between 6 and 8 o’clock in the evening.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Where New Jersey Fits in When It Comes to Fraud and Identity Theft!
You hear about it on the radio and TV, but you don’t think it could ever happen to you. Then, it happens. Identity theft is becoming more of a problem all over the country, in part because of big data breaches that put a lot of our personal information at risk. WalletHub put up a list of the “2022 States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Tax Fraud.”
newjerseylocalnews.com
At Least Four New Jersey Municipal Leaders. Worshippers at Mosques Have Reported Feeling Threatened.
At least four mosques in New Jersey have reported being targeted by harassers. On a recent Saturday, surveillance cameras caught a truck bearing anti-Muslim messages traveling past their places of worship. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the truck that was carrying a mobile anti-Muslim billboard. On...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Charging a Local Woman With Stealing $146k From Her Former Employer
According to the authorities, a woman from Monmouth County has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her previous place of employment. Jodi L. Vanaman, age 47, from Neptune Township, was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking in the second degree. : A Man From New Jersey...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Scientists and Government Authorities Are Investigating Monday’s Earthquake in New Jersey.
In the past three and a half days, people in Northern New Jersey, Southern New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania have reported feeling tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania region. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are Summarized Here!. The initial reports of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Was It an Earthquake I Felt in New Jersey?
The United States Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday; however, a considerable number of local individuals reported feeling a tremor in the ground. Individuals from Ocean, Cumberland, and Cape May Counties started sharing their observations just before one in the afternoon. : How to...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Jersey Shore Business Files Theft Charges Against Former Office Manager: Prosecutor
According to the allegations made by the authorities, a woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her previous place of employment. The 47-year-old defendant, Jodi L. Vanaman, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, as stated by the Prosecutor for Monmouth County, Raymond S. Santiago.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Felony Murder Suspect in Oak Grove, New Jersey
On Wednesday afternoon, a guy who was wanted in relation to a homicide that occurred in New Jersey was taken into custody in Oak Grove. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are Summarized Here!. Oak Grove Police Department officers located 39-year-old James Bull...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The New Jersey School System That Offered the $7,500 Signing Bonuses Was Able to Hire 115 Educators in Just 11 Weeks.
In the 11 weeks since the Paterson school system authorized signing incentives for new recruits, 115 teachers have been hired, district officials said. Despite the school board’s approval of a bonus scheme, the number of teaching openings in New Jersey’s third-largest city has increased from 135 on September 14 to 146 as of December 1.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Giant Albacore Breaks 38-Year-Old Record in New Jersey
Local fisherman breaks the albacore or “longfin” tuna record, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. Local Matthew Florio’s 78-pound albacore smashed the 1984 mark by 3.4 ounces. Florio caught the big longfin tuna when chunking off Luna Sea near the east elbow of...
Comments / 0