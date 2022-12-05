Read full article on original website
Related
House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in its final report
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released its final report on Friday before Republicans take control of the House in the upcoming Congress, providing new findings on how the Trump administration’s actions negatively impacted the U.S. response. The report from the Democratic-led subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.), highlighted the Trump White […]
The Trump campaign that isn’t
Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America […]
Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles. A progressive Democrat, Bass...
1st Gen Z congressman-elect denied apartment over bad credit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, says he is struggling to get an apartment in Washington and lost an application fee because his credit is “really bad.” The 25-year-old progressive Democrat, who will receive a $174,000 salary as a congressman, says his score suffered […]
Why Sinema left the Democratic Party
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) had plenty of reason to leave the Democratic Party and become an Independent, Senate Democratic aides and strategists say. Her relationship with Democrats in her home state had deteriorated so badly she may not have survived a primary challenge in 2024. And the timing — while her Senate colleagues were still […]
Comments / 0