Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Kevin Bacon Grooves in New Dance Video With Daughter Sosie
The actor revisited his dancing roots as he busted a move in his latest Instagram video with a bit of help from his daughter, Sosie. The video–a split screen of the two dancers–showcased the 64-year-old actor as he grooved outside of his barn and his goats roamed around in the background while Sosie, 30, also danced to the beat outside of her own barn, which was full of horses.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Clayton News Daily
Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton
It goes without saying that Bryce Leatherwood hopes to follow in his coach Blake Shelton’s very successful footsteps when it comes to his career after The Voice, but last week, which was the week that the Top 10 sang songs selected by the fans, the fans picked "Sand in My Boots," a hit that controversial country singer Morgan Wallen took to the top of the charts, for the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia to sing.
Vanessa & Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka Looks So Much Like Her Dad in a Sweet Series of Birthday Photos
Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her second youngest daughter’s birthday with a series of adorable photos, and we can’t help but notice how much she looks like her late daddy, legendary Lakers player Kobe Bryant. In an Instagram post captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so much baby! Xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 😘😘 🎂 🎉🥳🎁,” the mom of four shared five sweet snaps of her growing girl, and in each photo, she’s the spitting image of her dad. From her wide smile to the gentle sparkle in her eyes, it’s giving Kobe to the fullest, and we imagine it’s a...
Clayton News Daily
‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 Adds Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick & Cheech Marin
Prime Video and Critical Role’s hit animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, has added a slew of acclaimed actors for its much anticipated second season. Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, and Cheech Marin will provide voice work as guest stars of Season 2. Additional guest stars include Will Friedle (Boy Meets World), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Cree Summer (Rugrats), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).
Alexandra Daddario Channels Wednesday Addams In Sheer Lace Gown At ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere
Alexandra Daddario stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. The 36-year-old rocked a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the new Netflix series. Alexandra’s...
Clayton News Daily
Prince Harry Says Other Men in the Monarchy Choose Wives Who 'Fit the Mold'—Not Necessarily Who They Love
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan revealed not just how they met, but how they chose one another—and how their marriage differed from other relationships in the monarchy. Harry and Markle's relationship moved quickly, with friends of the couple saying they were "crazy about" one another...
Ruben Östlund (‘Triangle of Sadness’ writer-director) reveals challenging shoot of unforgettable scenes: ‘Even the crew got seasick’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“One problem we have is that we have a really hard time to climb down the ladder. As soon as we have gotten up in a certain position, we are going to fight to keep that position,” reflects Ruben Östlund on why money and privilege often cause people to do such terrible things. Those themes abound in the writer-director’s film “Triangle of Sadness,” a riotously funny and disturbing satire exploring beauty, wealth, and survival. Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Triangle of Sadness” begins as a character study of two models, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (the late Charlbi Dean), who...
"Lock Down Your Group Chats, People": This 25-Year-Old Found A Bunch Of Coworkers Making Fun Of Her On Slack
"In that group chat, I became a running joke, apparently. Like, I was named dropped many, many times."
Clayton News Daily
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Writer Admits She Lied About Having Cancer
Elisabeth Finch became rather infamous at the beginning of the year when she was placed on administrative leave from the writing room of Grey's Anatomy after her medical and personal history fell under public scrutiny. When Finch joined the long-running series, she frequently pulled from her own pool of complicated...
Clayton News Daily
‘1923’: Introducing the New Dutton Power Couple of the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe (VIDEO)
“There’s a loneliness and danger that stokes the fire for their love and kindles the flame,” says Marley Shelton of cowboy John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), and his wife, Emma (Shelton’s character) one of the new power couples carving out a life on their Montana turf in Paramount+‘s Yellowstone prequel 1923.
Clayton News Daily
Here's Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight
The endgame is fastly approaching on Survivor 43, and the castaways are realizing that. With idols soon to expire, private information became public, leading to big blindsides being put into motion. But the biggest one of all was made by one contestant, who betrayed their closest ally with their own advantage.
Comments / 0