“One problem we have is that we have a really hard time to climb down the ladder. As soon as we have gotten up in a certain position, we are going to fight to keep that position,” reflects Ruben Östlund on why money and privilege often cause people to do such terrible things. Those themes abound in the writer-director’s film “Triangle of Sadness,” a riotously funny and disturbing satire exploring beauty, wealth, and survival. Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Triangle of Sadness” begins as a character study of two models, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (the late Charlbi Dean), who...

14 MINUTES AGO