Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'

Maren Morris is sharing her two cents on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who the country star believes doesn't deserve all of the hostility she faces from the public. Following the premiere of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on the streaming platform Thursday, Dec. 8, Morris, 32, took to TikTok to share her unabashed opinions on the couple's tumultuous royal experience, especially Markle's role in all of it.

2 DAYS AGO