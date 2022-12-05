Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'

Read full article on original website
Maren Morris Gives Her Take on Meghan Markle After Netflix Doc Drops
Maren Morris is sharing her two cents on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who the country star believes doesn't deserve all of the hostility she faces from the public. Following the premiere of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on the streaming platform Thursday, Dec. 8, Morris, 32, took to TikTok to share her unabashed opinions on the couple's tumultuous royal experience, especially Markle's role in all of it.
Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Share 'Vacation' Reunion Selfie
Few comedy film franchises are as lasting or well-known as the Vacation franchise, which began in 1983 with National Lampoon's Vacation. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, who play Clark and Ellen Griswold, star in almost every entry in the series. The film series is a cult classic and remains a...
Jessie James Decker Shows off Toned Legs From First Night on Tour With Kane Brown
Jessie James Decker took the stage for the first time as part of Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour on Dec. 8 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg and rocked a fantastic look for the occasion. The country pop singer shared some beautiful photos of the night on Instagram, in...
