Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 6 days ago
Clayton News Daily

Maren Morris Gives Her Take on Meghan Markle After Netflix Doc Drops

Maren Morris is sharing her two cents on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who the country star believes doesn't deserve all of the hostility she faces from the public. Following the premiere of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on the streaming platform Thursday, Dec. 8, Morris, 32, took to TikTok to share her unabashed opinions on the couple's tumultuous royal experience, especially Markle's role in all of it.
Clayton News Daily

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Share 'Vacation' Reunion Selfie

Few comedy film franchises are as lasting or well-known as the Vacation franchise, which began in 1983 with National Lampoon's Vacation. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, who play Clark and Ellen Griswold, star in almost every entry in the series. The film series is a cult classic and remains a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

