KPVI Newschannel 6
New support claimed for ending Nebraska Legislature's secret leadership votes
Proponents of an effort to end secret ballot voting in the Nebraska Legislature say they have enough votes to pass a rule change in the upcoming session. But even if they do, there’s no guarantee that the effort will succeed under the current structure of the Legislature. Secret ballots...
Under the chandeliers: Yudichak completes dream of serving in state legislature
John Yudichak feels blessed to have served 24 years in the state Legislature, crediting his coal miner ancestors and their work ethic with paving the way for him to become a power broker in the Pennsylvania Capitol. “They worked underground so I could work under the chandeliers. I’m a very...
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
Longtime Iowa caucus advocate: Vote to oust state ‘brutal’
Scott Brennan has advocated to keep Iowa’s caucuses first in the nation for a decade. The efforts came even though — as Brennan puts it — former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez’ “hatred for caucuses was without bounds.”. But after the 2020 Iowa Democratic...
$36 billion in federal help will protect pensions for thousands of Nebraska truckers
OMAHA — Fred Lowry took some long, difficult trips during his 29-year career as a truck driver, often driving through the night and sleeping on the road to drop off his load on time. “His life was trucking,” said his daughter, Mary Packett of Omaha. “He was home maybe...
Governor Gordon Signs Proclamation Recognizing Wyoming Day
Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, December 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage – their inherent right to vote and hold public office. In 1869, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Libertarian Party of Iowa files for major party status
DES MOINES — The Libertarian Party of Iowa filed to regain major party status Friday. Libertarian candidate for governor Rick Stewart and his running mate, Marco Battaglia, earned 2.4% of the vote Nov. 8 in the governor’s race, exceeding the 2% minimum required by state law to qualify as an official political party.
Indiana beats November state revenue target as new forecast looms
Hoosier lawmakers heading into the quarterly State Budget Committee meeting Thursday should be in an upbeat mood as Indiana tax revenue once again exceeded expectations in November. But those smiles might quickly turn to frowns if the outlook for the next 30 months includes revenue reductions tied to a potential...
Georgia Farm Bureau celebrates 85 years at convention
MACON — Some 1,416 Georgia farmers and agribusiness leaders from across the state met on Jekyll Island last week for the 85th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention. The three-day event included a trade show, awards presentations, and educational sessions that briefed farmers on policy and production issues affecting Georgia’s major commodities.
Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now...
Nebraska family gives back by donating land to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
As Kody Wohlers walked the hill with Scott and Sandra Wendel, he pointed out a compass plant, a wild rose and little bluestem. The vegetation was flourishing on the rich wind-swept land Scott Wendel used to ride every day on horseback as a boy. He once helped care for the 1,000 head of cattle on the family farm in Woodbury County, south of Sioux City, Iowa.
Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year
Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward. The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
Foor certified as a professional registered parliamentarian
Dr. Ryan Foor of Seward, a member of the Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians, has received his certification as a Professional Registered Parliamentarian (PRP) from the National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP). Foor studied parliamentary procedure in high school and went on to teach it at a high school level. In...
Hinson to lead state retailers' association
COLUMBIA – Krista Hinson is the executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association. The South Carolina Retail Association board of directors selected Hinson to lead the statewide trade association representing South Carolina retailers. “Krista brings the perfect combination of association and government relations experience to this position. We...
Idaho Fish and Game Capture Special Elk at Local School
Idaho Fish and Game officers visited a local elementary school to capture a special kind of elk. Idaho Fish and Game introduced Topper, their 'Elk on a Shelf' to second graders at Indian Hills Elementary school on Thursday. Topper accidentally got into the school without anyone knowing and wreaked some...
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
Frank J. Kozielski
Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
