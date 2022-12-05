Read full article on original website
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
Update On Possible WWE Return for Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair has been out of action since May, when WWE wrote her out of storylines to get married, but could be back soon. WWE said that she was out indefinitely with a ‘broken radius’ thanks to Ronda Rousey. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the creative team...
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
Wheeler Yuta Says Blackpool Combat Club Will Evolve Moving Ahead
Wheeler Yuta says that Blackpool Combat Club is set to change as it moves forward without William Regal. Yuta spoke with the Battleground Podcast for an interview before ROH Final Battle and talked about how the stable moves ahead now that Regal has exited AEW. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA. * Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *...
Flip Gordon On Possibly Signing With AEW, WWE or NJPW
Flip Gordon says he loves how many options there are for wrestling talent right now and weighed in on potentially signing with AEW, WWE or NJPW. Gordon spoke with Dr. Chris Featherst for Sporkskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On possibly signing with...
Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson was spotted earlier today in Pittsburgh, PA, the host city for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It’s unknown if he will actually appear on the show. Steveson was drafted to RAW last year. It was also noted that the Street Profits were also...
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were very ill this week, but Moxley was obviously still at Dynamite. Moxley went to the taping because he knew he had to be on hand for the William Regal angle, and the story with keeping the Blackpool Combat Club together. While at the taping, he was asked about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita because Tony Khan wants to make Rampage stronger. Everyone involved was happy with how the match went.
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
STARDOM Results 12.11.22: meltear Faces Queen’s Quest, More
STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday morning, with meltear in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * Utami Hayashishita & Lady C def. Koguma & Momo Kohgo. * meltear fought Saya Kamitani & AZM to a time limit draw.
VICE TV Debuts Preview Clip for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon
– VICE TV debuted a new preview clip over the weekend for the upcoming documentary special on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, which debuts on Tuesday, December 13. You can check out the preview for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon below. The preview clip features footage of...
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley’s Charity Livestream Next Week
In a post on Instagram, Bayley revealed that Sasha Banks will join her for a charity livestream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. She wrote: “You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
