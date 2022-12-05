ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 23-10. The Bengals ended a five-game skid to their Ohio rivals. Cincinnati has won five straight and nine of 11 and kept pace with Baltimore in the AFC North. Burrow picked up […]
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs & Duds from Vikings 34-23 Week 14 loss vs. Lions

Things did not go the Vikings way at all on Sunday afternoon. They lost to the Detroit Lions by a score of 34-23 and it wsn’t very fun. The Lions took a slower, more methodical approach to take over the game, but they were able to get it accomplished. The Vikings had chances to both stay in the game and even take control, but they made too many mistakes.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls

The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy

A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

