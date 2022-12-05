Read full article on original website
Officers awarded Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol Riot response
WASHINGTON — Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals nearly two years after they fought supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “heroes” as she opened the...
DC Circuit to hear appeal on judge's decision to dismiss Jan. 6 obstruction charges
WASHINGTON — A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments next week seeking to overturn a lower court judge’s decision to dismiss the top charge in three Jan. 6 cases. Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols dismissed a felony count of...
Gen Z Congressman-Elect Maxwell Frost denied DC apartment
WASHINGTON — A lot of people have recently struggled to find a reasonably-priced place to live in D.C. but a congressman-elect's issue finding a place to live in the District may be a little surprising. Maxwell Frost is the first member of Generation Z to take a seat at...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'We Would've Won' If She Organized The Jan. 6 Attack
The GOP lawmaker suggested she would have done a better job leading the armed insurrection.
Texas man who tweeted 'Assassinate AOC' pleads guilty to 9 counts, but will go to trial on threat charge
WASHINGTON — A Texas man accused of threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez entered a guilty plea Thursday morning to nine of the criminal counts against him – but was set to begin trial Friday on two remaining counts. Garret Miller, of Richardson, Texas, was arrested last year and indicted...
Hundreds rally in support of Iranian protestors
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of people took to the streets of D.C. Saturday to march in solidarity with activists in Iran who have been protesting for more freedoms. The D.C. rally comes just days after the Iranian government carried out its first known execution of an activist involved in this wave of protests.
Displaced Afghan women display art on National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON — In August of 2021, as U.S. forces neared completion of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Yalda Royan was looking for a way out. "Shooting [had] started inside the city and people started running," she said. Royan knew she did not want her daughters to grow up under the...
In Jan. 6 assault trial, Ashli Babbitt's death serves as background
WASHINGTON — The fatal shooting of U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt provided a macabre background Tuesday for testimony during the trial of a man accused of assaulting police inside the U.S. Capitol’s Hall of Columns. Babbitt, an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump who traveled alone...
