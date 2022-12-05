Read full article on original website
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Say They Have Arrested a Murder Suspect Wanted in New Jersey.
A man who was wanted for murder in the state of New Jersey was captured by authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, early on Friday, December 9. The authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, stated that they were able to make the arrest. According to the officials, the authorities in Falls Township...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sues the Municipality That Repaired the Eroding Beach Despite a Restriction Following a Sandstorm.
Jersey coast sandstorms are growing. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that restored fall storm beach damage against state orders. North Wildwood, defiant, says it will set material to create a banned bulkhead on the beach next week and build the wall if a storm forecast for this weekend collapses the partially repaired dune.
newjerseylocalnews.com
At Least Four New Jersey Municipal Leaders. Worshippers at Mosques Have Reported Feeling Threatened.
At least four mosques in New Jersey have reported being targeted by harassers. On a recent Saturday, surveillance cameras caught a truck bearing anti-Muslim messages traveling past their places of worship. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the truck that was carrying a mobile anti-Muslim billboard. On...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Body of the Man Suspected of Murder in the Harrisburg Hammering Has Been Discovered.
A man on the run from Harrisburg was found dead in Philadelphia after overdosing. Last week, police searched for 48-year-old Calvin Lee Waller Jr. They learned he died in Philadelphia Thursday. The location was unknown. Drug intoxication caused the fatality. On Dec. 2, Waller was charged with criminal homicide, abuse...
