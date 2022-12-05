ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Sues the Municipality That Repaired the Eroding Beach Despite a Restriction Following a Sandstorm.

Jersey coast sandstorms are growing. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that restored fall storm beach damage against state orders. North Wildwood, defiant, says it will set material to create a banned bulkhead on the beach next week and build the wall if a storm forecast for this weekend collapses the partially repaired dune.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

