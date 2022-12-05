ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community

EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Person of interest in custody following double homicide in northeast Birmingham gas station parking lot

A person of interest is in custody following a double homicide Thursday night in the parking lot of a northeast Birmingham gas station, authorities said. Police also believe at least one other person was involved in an altercation that preceded the double shooting that killed two men at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

3-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Falkville woman dead following crash on U.S. 31 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

61-year-old identified as man killed in Birmingham house fire

Authorities have identified a man who died in a weekend fire at a southwest Birmingham home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as William Kenneth Smith. He was 61. Birmingham firefighters responded at 2:41 a.m. Saturday to the blaze at 1600 34th Street S.W. Smith was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

19-year-old shoots 3-year-old sister in Forestdale

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old male shot and injured his 3-year-old sister in Forestdale on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been […]
FORESTDALE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy