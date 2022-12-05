Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wvtm13.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community
EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
wvtm13.com
Serious wreck during exhibition driving incident in Birmingham injures 13, 9 critically
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Multiple first responder agencies were on scene of a serious crash on John Rogers Drive Friday night in Birmingham. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) says two cars collided on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. The Birmingham Police Department said the crash happened...
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
22-year-old identified as 1 of 2 men killed in shooting at east Birmingham gas station
Authorities have released the name of one of two men fatally shot Thursday night at an east Birmingham gas station. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as Timmeric Leshawn Bryant. He was 22. The second victim has been identified but his name is being withheld...
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
Person of interest in custody following double homicide in northeast Birmingham gas station parking lot
A person of interest is in custody following a double homicide Thursday night in the parking lot of a northeast Birmingham gas station, authorities said. Police also believe at least one other person was involved in an altercation that preceded the double shooting that killed two men at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law.
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing 29-year-old
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
wvtm13.com
3-year-old shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
Falkville woman dead following crash on U.S. 31 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
Man arrested for attempted murder of his girlfriend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man was arrested for the attempted murder of his girlfriend on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Antoine Sentelle Spann was arrested when deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest CV […]
wvtm13.com
Police: Search underway for man after child briefly taken from mother's shopping cart in Attalla store
ATTALLA, Ala. — The Attalla Police Department is looking into an incident involving a child at a local store there. According to information from the APD, an older man had allegedly picked up a small child out of a mother's shopping cart at a store. The police department says...
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
Escaped inmate found in Tuscaloosa County
UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.
61-year-old identified as man killed in Birmingham house fire
Authorities have identified a man who died in a weekend fire at a southwest Birmingham home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as William Kenneth Smith. He was 61. Birmingham firefighters responded at 2:41 a.m. Saturday to the blaze at 1600 34th Street S.W. Smith was...
wvtm13.com
Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
19-year-old shoots 3-year-old sister in Forestdale
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old male shot and injured his 3-year-old sister in Forestdale on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been […]
Comments / 0