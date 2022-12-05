Read full article on original website
Betty Ellen Engle — UPDATED
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle (Bibler) Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Thomas Lee Dean — UPDATED
Thomas Lee Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022, at his residence where he had been in declining health for the past year. He was born on May 2, 1936. In October 1956 he married Martha J. Hartley, she preceded him in death in March 1962. He then married Julia A. Bailey , she preceded him in September 1996.
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Edna M. Swihart
Edna M. Swihart, 88, died at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Edna was born on Aug. 8, 1934. On June 1, 1952, Merl and Edna M. Ritenour were wed; he preceded her in death. Edna is survived by her children: Anna (Arlen)...
Steven Lee Coplen
Steven Lee Coplen 64, Pierceton, died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 22, 1958. Survivors include his daughter, Cary Cay Pierce, Rochester; two grandchildren; sister, Serita (Rusty) Markley, Rochester; and brothers, Robert Coplen, Pierceton, Timothy Coplen, Rochester. Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home...
Larry Dion Thompson
Larry Dion Thompson, 56, Columbia City, died 12:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on Nov. 8, 1966. Surviving is a daughter, Chantal Byers of Kimmell; stepdaughters, Ashley A. Crowley of Columbia City and Katie Ashba of Lafayette; his partner and former wife, Rebecca Thompson of Columbia City, mother, Jolene Gibbs of Bluffton; four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; brothers, Douglas (Julie) Thompson of Bluffton and David Gibbs of Port Charlotte, Fla; and a sister Lisa (Gary) Smith of Phoenix, Ariz.
Geneva J. Sevy
Geneva J. Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen. Geneva was born on Nov. 18, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955 Geneva married Kellum Sevy, he survives. Additional survivors include four children: Myrtis (Michael) Krikau of New Paris, Vanessa (Aaron) West of...
Paula D. Thompson
Paula D. Thompson, 64, South Whitley, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born July 7, 1958. Paula is survived by her mother, Judith Thompson; sons, Joshua (Rose) Thompson and Justin (Tammy) Thompson; five grandchildren; brothers, Jeff (Jules) Thompson, Ed (Betsy) Thompson and Ernie (Dana) Thompson.
Maria Isabel Bernal
Maria Isabel Bernal, 71, Warsaw, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born Dec. 1, 1951. Those who survive include her husband, Agapito; five daughters: Maria, Isabel, Emelia, Paloma and Mariana; two sons: Armando and Valente Junior; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three brothers.
Linda J. Johnston
Linda J. Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born March 10, 1951. On July 4, 1970, she married Terry G. Johnston, who survives. She also is survived by her sons, William (Catherine) Johnston, Toccoa, Ga., and Daniel (Candice) Johnston, Rochester; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her brothers, William H. Mack Jr., Francesville, and Dale (Terri) Mack, Winamac; and several nieces and nephews.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, North SR 15, north of West Plum Street, Leesburg. Driver: Andrew G. Hurd, 20, West Clearwater Drive, Warsaw. Damage up to $2,500. 1:09 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, South SR 13, north of South...
Koldyke Named Fireman Of The Year
BURKET — Matt Koldyke was recently named the 2022 Seward Township/Burket Fire & Rescue Fireman of the Year. The award was recently presented to Koldyke by last year’s recipient Mitch Good.
Edward Charles Keeling Jr.
Edward Charles Keeling, Jr., 86, died on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Edward was born on Aug. 18, 1936. On June 1, 1958, Edward and Martha J. Ferverda were united in marriage. Along with Martha, his loving wife of 64 years, he is survived by their four children,...
County HELP Program Progresses
WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Kosciusko. Community projects have been submitted for review for the Strategic Investment Plan, with opportunity for more projects to move forward. Kosciusko County was one of three communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and...
Rochelle Talbert
Rochelle Talbert, 54, Atwood, died in her residence Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Historic Culinary Treasure Awaits in Leesburg
LEESBURG — Platted in 1835 by Levi Lee, Leesburg has been known to some as the gateway to the lakes. Downtown Leesburg is nestled just off SR 15 between Milford and Warsaw and is known for its brick streets. With an estimated population of just over 500, the town and local community supports a number of businesses like Maple Leaf Duck Farm’s headquarters and the increasingly popular HopLore microbrewery in the Old Leesburg Mill Mercantile. However, standing alone over the ages is Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining.
Remember When: Train Tragedy And Fires
REMEMBER WHEN — A laundromat located at about 118 W. Market St. in Warsaw experienced an explosion which wrecked and set fire to the building. At the scene, the laundromat owner, named Taylor or Miller, before a large crowd, accused his competitors, the Chinese laundrymen, with causing the explosion and fire.
Adkins Suffers Head Injuries In Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Seth Adkins, 35, Warsaw, was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, with neck and head injuries following a one-vehicle crash. The accident was on CR 52, east of CR 43, north of Syracuse, at 4:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports...
Patricia Ann Porter
Patricia Ann Porter, 79, of Akron (Rock Lake), passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at her residence. Patricia was born on April 4, 1943 in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Frank and Edna (Weems) Moss. She married on Nov. 23, 1960 in Birmingham, Ala., to Michael J. Porter, he survives.
‘Welcome Back’ To Warsaw Big Lots
WARSAW — “Welcome back” has been a consistent comment from customers at the new Big Lots, 2806 Frontage Road, Warsaw. The store opened its doors for business about a month ago. Keith Jacobsen, district manager, noted the soft opening allowed kinks to be worked out. “Welcome back has been a constant comment from customers.” Big Lots was located for a number of years west of Warsaw on Lake Street, before closing.
