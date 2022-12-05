ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-3-5, Wild: 4

(six, three, five; Wild: four)

Cash 3 Midday

3-7-1, Wild: 3

(three, seven, one; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Morning

8-0-3, Wild: 8

(eight, zero, three; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

9-6-6-2, Wild: 3

(nine, six, six, two; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Midday

1-4-6-8, Wild:

(one, four, six, eight; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Morning

8-5-8-3, Wild: 3

(eight, five, eight, three; Wild: three)

Cash4Life

25-36-50-59-60, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

11-14-30-31-37

(eleven, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Lotto America

04-13-17-24-34, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3

(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,790,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

Tennessee Cash

13-15-18-21-23, Bonus: 3

(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $320,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company on Thursday estimated the spill’s size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. “People are sometimes not aware of the havoc that these things can wreak until the disaster happens,” said Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club’s state chapter.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy