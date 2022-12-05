TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-3-5, Wild: 4
(six, three, five; Wild: four)
Cash 3 Midday
3-7-1, Wild: 3
(three, seven, one; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Morning
8-0-3, Wild: 8
(eight, zero, three; Wild: eight)
Cash 4 Evening
9-6-6-2, Wild: 3
(nine, six, six, two; Wild: three)
Cash 4 Midday
1-4-6-8, Wild:
(one, four, six, eight; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Morning
8-5-8-3, Wild: 3
(eight, five, eight, three; Wild: three)
Cash4Life
25-36-50-59-60, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: two)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
11-14-30-31-37
(eleven, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $260,000
Lotto America
04-13-17-24-34, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,790,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Powerball
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Tennessee Cash
13-15-18-21-23, Bonus: 3
(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three; Bonus: three)
Estimated jackpot: $320,000
