Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Reportedly Pulled Off Air On ABC After Bombshell Relationship Reveal

By Alyssa Norwin
 6 days ago
Image Credit: OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have temporarily been pulled from hosting GMA3: What You Need To Know as of Dec. 5, according to Page Six. The site reports that the decision was made by ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, who reportedly shared the news with staffers on the morning of Dec. 5. Godwin reportedly had an internal call where she allegedly told staffers that Amy and T.J.’s romantic relationship, which was publicized on Nov. 30, had become an “internal and external distraction.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for GMA3 to confirm.

Godwin reportedly made it clear that Amy and T.J. did not violate company policy with their relationship. However, she decided to pull them from their show for the sake of the GMA brand, according to Page Six’s report. “After a lot of thought, I am takin Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” Godwin reportedly said on the call. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are stepping in to host the show with Jennifer Ashton in Amy and T.J.’s absence.

Amy and T.J. attend an event together. (OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

Amy and T.J. have been working together on ABC since 2014, and they began co-hosting GMA3: What You Need To Know amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Photos of the two indulging in PDA throughout the month of November surfaced on Nov. 30. Viewers were shocked to hear of the romance, as neither journalist had publicly announced their respective separations from their spouses (Amy married Andrew Shue in 2010 and T.J. wed Marilee Fiebig that same year).

However, after the relationship was exposed, sources confirmed to People that both Amy and T.J. had split from their partners in August 2022. “They were both separated so they felt comfortable dating in the open after that,” the mag’s source claimed. “Their spouses had moved out, even, so they were not hiding anything.”

Amy and T.J. both appeared on GMA3 in the days that followed the reveal of their relationship, but they did not publicly address the situation on-air. However, they both deleted their Instagram accounts in the wake of the publicized scandal.

