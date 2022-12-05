Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Related
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill scored the most chaotic TD after lucky fumble bounce and NFL fans were so confused
If you watch football for long enough, you start to think you’ve seen everything the sport has to offer. Thanks to the Miami Dolphins, you can check this one off the list. During Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins had yet to find themselves on the scoresheet, sitting down 10-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening minutes of the second quarter. With the Dolphins on their own 41-yard line and facing a second and three, Jeff Wilson Jr. received the handoff and got the yards for a first down. But then, disaster struck and Wilson fumbled the football in the middle of a pile of bodies.
NBC Sports
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill scores touchdown on chaotic fumble recovery vs. Chargers
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made the most of being in the right place at the right time against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Griffin wins game at OT buzzer, Hawks hold off Bulls 123-122
ATLANTA (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to...
NBC Sports
Cowboys need comeback, touchdown with 41 seconds left to beat Texans 27-23
Arguably the most embarrassing loss in Cowboys’ team history came in the 2002 season opener when the expansion Texans, playing their first game ever, beat Dallas 19-10. The Texans were only 8.5-point underdogs in that one. They were 17-point underdogs Sunday. The Cowboys won, but barely, needing a fourth...
NBC Sports
Eagles lose another safety during Giants game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles rookie safety Reed Blankenship suffered an injury in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Blankenship hobbled off the field and after a brief stay in the blue medical tent was carted inside the locker room. It appeared to be a leg injury and Blankenship was struggling to put weight on his leg. He was ruled out for the game.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown
The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Williams ejected from Celtics-Warriors for punching ball into stands
Grant Williams wasn't able to finish the Boston Celtics' 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because he was ejected late in the fourth quarter. Warriors guard Stephen Curry shot a 3-pointer after a whistle for a timeout, and when the ball hit the rim and fell toward Williams, the Celtics forward punched it into the seats at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr praise JK's defense, poise in Finals rematch vs. C's
Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress whenever he's on the court. After his "magnificent" outing in the Warriors' disheartening road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Kuminga followed that up with stellar play defensively in an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Zion Williamson 360-dunk as exclamation point leads to post-game words from Suns
Zion Williamson could have just dribbled it out. The Pelicans were up nine with :07 seconds left, the game was over. Instead, he took the pass from Larry Nance Jr. and decided to put on a show for the fans, throwing down a 360-windmill dunk to cap his 35-point night.
NBC Sports
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy
In his first year of playing college football at USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has won college football’s top prize. Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Already the recipient of plenty of hype regarding his NFL future, Williams can’t enter the draft until 2024. He becomes the first...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
Cowboys concerned about Terence Steele’s knee; Jason Peters is an option to replace him
The Cowboys rallied to beat the worst team in the league at home, but the 27-23 victory over the Texans might prove costly. Right tackle Terence Steele went out with a left knee injury with 49 seconds left in the first half. “We’re concerned,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones...
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (10-2) All year I had this one earmarked for a loss. I was sure about it. The Giants kept finding ways to win, and I just didn’t like the matchup between the Eagles and a team with an exceptional running back and a quarterback who doesn’t make mistakes and is also a big-time running threat. The way the Giants were running and the Eagles were struggling against the run had me planning to pick the Giants as recently as a few weeks ago. But then things started changing. The Giants were second with a whopping 173 rushing yards per game through eight weeks and tied for third at 5.2 yards per carry. Since then? They’re 24th at 116 rushing yards per game and 24th at 3.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Eagles through eight weeks were 29th with 5.2 yards allowed per carry and 18th with 121 allowed per game. Since then? They’ve held their last four opponents to 3.8 yards per carry, shutting down Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Thomas, two of the league’s best. The Giants are extremely well coached, but they don’t have a ton of talent, and when they’ve won games it’s been because of their running game. Which has dropped off significantly. So the one matchup that would have favored the Giants much of the year now favors the Eagles. I still think it’s a tough game. The Giants are smart, well-coached, don’t beat themselves and play hard. But if the Eagles can slow down Barkley they’ll win, and I expect they will.
Comments / 1