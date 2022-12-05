Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
NBC Sports
Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown
The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Hurts is special, Sanders explodes, and more
The fact that they clinched a playoff spot and nobody even cares tells you all you need to know about the 2022 Eagles. Last year, reaching the postseason was something to celebrate, with a rookie head coach after a 2-5 start. This year? Making the playoffs has been a mere formality for weeks. Now it’s all about locking up the No. 1 seed and getting to Arizona.
NBC Sports
Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills
Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday. The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He exited the game on two separate occasions but returned both times, finishing out the defeat 27-for-44 passing with 268 yards.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Eagles lose another safety during Giants game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles rookie safety Reed Blankenship suffered an injury in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Blankenship hobbled off the field and after a brief stay in the blue medical tent was carted inside the locker room. It appeared to be a leg injury and Blankenship was struggling to put weight on his leg. He was ruled out for the game.
NBC Sports
Tyler Huntley leaves for training room; Anthony Brown now in for Ravens
The Steelers lost their starting quarterback to a concussion in the first half, with Mitch Trubisky replacing rookie Kenny Pickett. Now, the Ravens are playing their third-string quarterback. Tyler Huntley, who started in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, took a vicious hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick with 7:43 remaining in...
NBC Sports
Cowboys concerned about Terence Steele’s knee; Jason Peters is an option to replace him
The Cowboys rallied to beat the worst team in the league at home, but the 27-23 victory over the Texans might prove costly. Right tackle Terence Steele went out with a left knee injury with 49 seconds left in the first half. “We’re concerned,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (10-2) All year I had this one earmarked for a loss. I was sure about it. The Giants kept finding ways to win, and I just didn’t like the matchup between the Eagles and a team with an exceptional running back and a quarterback who doesn’t make mistakes and is also a big-time running threat. The way the Giants were running and the Eagles were struggling against the run had me planning to pick the Giants as recently as a few weeks ago. But then things started changing. The Giants were second with a whopping 173 rushing yards per game through eight weeks and tied for third at 5.2 yards per carry. Since then? They’re 24th at 116 rushing yards per game and 24th at 3.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Eagles through eight weeks were 29th with 5.2 yards allowed per carry and 18th with 121 allowed per game. Since then? They’ve held their last four opponents to 3.8 yards per carry, shutting down Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Thomas, two of the league’s best. The Giants are extremely well coached, but they don’t have a ton of talent, and when they’ve won games it’s been because of their running game. Which has dropped off significantly. So the one matchup that would have favored the Giants much of the year now favors the Eagles. I still think it’s a tough game. The Giants are smart, well-coached, don’t beat themselves and play hard. But if the Eagles can slow down Barkley they’ll win, and I expect they will.
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams to locker room after non-contact injury
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams continued an outstanding season with two sacks of Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, but his day looks like it is over in the second quarter. Williams went down with a non-contact leg injury on an Allen completion to tight end Dawson Knox. Williams eventually...
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
Eagles clinch playoff spot with 48-22 rout of Giants
The Eagles are the first team to officially book a spot in the playoffs. They did it by demolishing the Giants on the road on Sunday. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns in a 48-22 rout of their divisional rivals.
NBC Sports
Red-hot Lions beat Vikings
Some were surprised that the Lions were 2.5-point favorites today against the Vikings. It turns out the point spread should have been higher. The red-hot Lions beat the Vikings today, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, winning 34-23. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was excellent, throwing touchdown...
Comments / 0