411mania.com
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley’s Charity Livestream Next Week
In a post on Instagram, Bayley revealed that Sasha Banks will join her for a charity livestream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. She wrote: “You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly In Talks With E! For New Reality Show, Matt Cardona’s Name Mentioned
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been in talks with E! for a new reality show focused on wrestling couples. According to the report, WWE is looking for ‘legitimate’ couples for the show. It was noted that upcoming signings could be related to that project, assuming...
411mania.com
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
411mania.com
STARDOM Yearend Tour 2022 Results 12.10.22: Donna Del Mondo Wins in Headliner
– STARDOM held an event for its Yearend Tour 2022 last night at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:. * Tomoka Inaba beat Lady C at 8:17. * BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Koguma & Momo Kohgo) at...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle on How the Milk Bath Segment Came Together for WWE SmackDown
– During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt Angle on pitching the birthday celebration segment...
411mania.com
VICE TV Debuts Preview Clip for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon
– VICE TV debuted a new preview clip over the weekend for the upcoming documentary special on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, which debuts on Tuesday, December 13. You can check out the preview for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon below. The preview clip features footage of...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped Plans for Broken Matt Hardy World Title Run in TNA
– During a recent Ask Hardy Anything edition of his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed some scrapped plans in TNA that would’ve seen Broken Matt Hardy become World Heavyweight Champion and what would’ve happened if Hardy had stayed in TNA and not gone back to WWE in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
The Briscoes Become Bloody 13-Time Tag Team Champions At ROH Final Battle, The Gunns Attack FTR
The Briscoes are once again the ROH World Tag Team Champions, defeating FTR in a bloody and violent match at Final Battle. The two teams fought in a double dog collar match and all four men involved bled, as well as referee Mike Posey. In the end, Dax Harwood was caught in a submission and passed out before Cash Wheeler could save him.
411mania.com
WWE News: Shotzi Gets Hand ‘Broken’ By Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, LA Knight Has Enough Of Bray Wyatt
– Shotzi has been laid up by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, with the two “breaking” her hand on this week’s Smackdown. Shotzi was attacked during a parking lot segment on tonight’s show by the two, with her hand being slammed in a car door. It was latter announced that Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the incident.
411mania.com
TNT & TBS Head Exits Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Restructuring
The head of TNT and TBS among other networks has left Warner Bros. Discovery in the latest round of restructuring-related cuts. Deadline reports that Nancy Daniels, who oversaw the Turner networks and several Discovery channels, is one of two executives who have exited the company today alongside HGTV and Food Network head Jane Latman.
411mania.com
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Grayson Waller Reacts to Iron Survivor Challenge Win, Lashley vs. Omos From WrestleMania Backlash
– Grayson Waller is the first men’s Iron Survivor after NXT Deadline, and he took to Twitter to tease his upcoming title shot against Bron Breakker. Waller won the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday’s PPV, and he posted to his social media account to comment on his upcoming match with Breakker on the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT next month.
411mania.com
Isla Dawn Uses Tricks To Beat Alba Fyre At NXT Deadline
Two of NXT’s more mystical wrestlers did battle at Deadline, with Isla Dawn coming out on top using several tricks. At one point, Alba Fyre had the match won, but the referee suddenly became ill and dark liquid came out of his mouth. Another referee came out just in time for Dawn to throw Fyre into the exposed turnbuckle and pin her.
411mania.com
Flip Gordon Talks Details Of His ROH Contract Before Release
Speaking on the most recent UnSkripted episode from Sportskeeda, Flip Gordon shared some details on the contract he signed with Ring of Honor before the promotion released everyone in advance of Tony Khan’s acquisition of the company in 2022 (via Wrestling Inc). Gordon also talked about how the ROH contract would have been the realization of a personal goal had it been fulfilled. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
W. Morrissey Referred to With New Ring Name In AEW Rampage Graphic
It appears as if W. Morrissey has a new ring name in AEW. A graphic promoting this week’s AEW Ramapage refers to the member of the Firm, who is teaming with Lee Moriarty on Friday’s show, as “Big Bill” as you can see below. Morrissey has also updated his Twitter bio to reference the name; it now reads “BiGG BiLL representing The Firm.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Ricochet Appears On After The Bell, Asuka’s Continues Sharing New Look, More
– Ricochet appeared on this week’s WWE After the Bell podcast, discussing everything from the idea behind NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge and the twenty years spent in the wrestling industry to his triumph at the SmackDown World Cup and future opportunities available for him. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match at WWE NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with Roxanne Perez winning the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to keep the lead and get the win. The final count included:
