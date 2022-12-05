Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO – Pocatello Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a mountain lion. A news release from the Pocatello Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on security cameras around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Elmore Street. Be cautious and keep an eye...
eastidahonews.com
We surprise one of GENTRI’s biggest fans for Feel Good Friday after a medical issue keeps her from their concert
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. GENTRI was recently in Idaho and when they found out one of their biggest fans wouldn’t be able to attend their...
eastidahonews.com
Local business wants you to vote for your favorite Christmas Tree, $1,000 will go to winning school
REXBURG — A local business is finding ways to give back this holiday season with a festive competition that gives money to a school with the most liked Christmas tree on social media. Stone’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Stone’s Toyota in Rexburg is putting on its first annual...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Grandma’s Pantry now inside Station Square, jellies available at Del Monte Meats
POCATELLO — The owners of one of Pocatello’s most popular food trucks now have permanent digs inside Station Square. Brian and Kimberly Zenger, owners of the food truck Grandma’s Pantry, are now selling their signature jacked-up grilled cheeses and burgers inside Station Square in Pocatello. However, in this new atmosphere, the Zengers have introduced some new items, unique to the brick-and-mortar location.
eastidahonews.com
Unlikely artist wins mural contest, paints local landmarks in downtown Rexburg
REXBURG — Twyla Mahelona never saw herself as an artist. Growing up, she was much more interested in more practical pursuits, and planned to work in the medical field. “Teenage Twyla was going to be an adolescent pediatrician — definitely a doctor,” Mahelona says. “I was really, really nerdy. I loved science. I still love science. I can still geek out all day long about rocks and nerdy things. Never, ever, ever would I have thought I was an artist.”
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County law enforcement spread Christmas cheer during annual Shop with a Cop
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of onlookers watched as a parade of law enforcement vehicles pulled into the Target parking lot in Ammon with sirens blazing Saturday morning. It was all part of the 29th annual Shop with a Cop. Santa arrived in a one-horse open sleigh to greet law enforcement and the kids as they arrived. Watch it in the video above.
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
eastidahonews.com
Beverly James Pincock
Beverly James Pincock passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 at the age of 91. She was under the care of MorningStar Assisted Living alongside Encompass Hospice. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Beverly was born on July 17, 1931 in Escalante, UT to Eleanor...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls teen earns top spot in 2022 Spartan World Championship
IDAHO FALLS – Matthew Hales is among the greatest spartan athletes in the world. The 17-year-old Idaho Falls native placed 12th overall in his age bracket at the Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago. After four years of participating in the Idaho Falls Grit League, Matthew...
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
Female dead after being hit by a vehicle
A female is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Pocatello near South 5th Avenue and Jason Avenue near the Common Cents Store, just before 6 p.m. The post Female dead after being hit by a vehicle appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency
POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city’s north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
eastidahonews.com
Alleged drunk driver runs over, kills woman at Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO – A woman crossing the street in Pocatello was killed after getting hit by a car Saturday evening. The Pocatello Police Department reports the collision happened at 5:46 p.m. on South 5th and Jason Street. The woman, whose name was not released, was crossing the intersection and a...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced in high speed chase following alleged involvement in Walgreens robbery
BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old California man involved in a high-speed chase was sentenced Monday and remains a suspect in a robbery at a Pocatello Walgreens. According to court documents, Demar Antione Lacy fled from law enforcement and led them on a high-speed chase with two teenagers in the car. This all happened after he allegedly robbed a Pocatello store in May.
Police: Local man forces himself into local woman's home, stabs her television with buck knife
POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed a woman’s television with a buck knife. Tyler Robert Hensley, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a...
eastidahonews.com
ISU names former Bishop Kelly HS standout new head football coach
POCATELLO — Idaho State University has named a former Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and two-time Idaho Statesman State Player of the Year as its new head football coach. Cody Hawkins, a standout at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise before playing at the University of Colorado, was named the program’s new leader in a news release from the university Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Commission seeking replacement for retiring magistrate judge
ARCO – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Butte County in late January to select a new magistrate judge. The new judge will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage , who is retiring effective March 31. Three applications have been submitted, according to Trial Court Administrator Tammie...
