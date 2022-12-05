Read full article on original website
What happens when the COVID national emergency ends
While much has been made about the COVID-19 public health emergency, there's another less-discussed emergency declaration that Republicans could target in the next Congress, bringing changes for employer-sponsored health plans, COBRA and flexible spending accounts. Why it matters: The vote might happen once Republicans take control of the House next...
Former US attorney believes DOJ "on a path to charge" Trump
The Department of Justice is "on a path to charge" former President Donald Trump, former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Driving the news: Last month Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents.
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 panel's criminal referrals could signal DOJ to investigate
If the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot chooses to issue criminal referrals, it could be a signal to the Department of Justice to focus their federal investigation on certain alleged crimes, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: The panel's chair,...
Sinema: Federal government has "failed" the southern border
The federal government has "failed its duty" to communities on the southern border over the past 40 years, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that aired Sunday. Driving the news: Sinema made waves in Congress this week by announcing that she was...
Ex-Trump official defends Biden administration's Griner swap with Russia
David Urban, an ex-adviser for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, defended the Biden administration's prisoner swap to free jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: In the final years of the Trump administration,...
Saudi foreign minister vows "all bets are off" if Iran gets nuclear weapon
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's neighbors around the Gulf would take measures to strengthen their own security if Iran were to obtain a nuclear weapon. The big picture: Talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal have stalled in recent months, with U.S. envoy for Iran Rob...
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Lawmakers react to Musk's call to prosecute Fauci
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle responded on Sunday to Twitter owner Elon Musk's call to prosecute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci. Driving the news: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk tweeted early Sunday morning, prompting a barrage of replies from officials. He also tweeted...
‘First tangible step:’ Miami widow of 1988 bombing victim applauds terrorist’s U.S. arrest
A Miami woman has been seeking justice for her husband and the 269 others who died in a terrorist attack in Europe for more than three decades. On Sunday, the U.S. took one of the suspected attackers into custody.
U.S. announces $275 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. has authorized a new $275 million aid package for Ukraine to address "critical security and defense needs," the Department of Defense said Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has now sent $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, according to the DOD announcement.
Kirby: U.S. is still "negotiating" for Paul Whelan's release
The U.S. is still "negotiating" for the release of detained American Paul Whelan, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Driving the news: Kirby said that the U.S. made a "very serious, specific proposal made to the Russians" to secure the release of Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner together, but "it just didn't land anywhere ... with the Russians."
Pompeo: Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia a result of "bad American policy"
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia this week was a result of "bad American policy," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox News Sunday." Driving the news: Xi's four-day visit to Saudi Arabia included three summits with several Arab leaders and came at a time of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration, primarily over oil production in recent months.
Sam Bankman-Fried ignores Senate request, setting up subpoena
Sam Bankman-Fried missed a Thursday evening deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at an upcoming hearing, setting up the possibility of a subpoena. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has given a slew of media interviews since FTX collapsed, but hasn't yet spoken under penalty of...
Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before House committee next Tuesday
Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services next Tuesday as part of the panel's investigation into FTX's collapse. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has embarked on a wide-ranging media tour after the company filed for bankruptcy but hasn't testified under oath. The former CEO missed a separate...
Sanders: "Political aspirations" drove Sinema's Democratic Party exit
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Sunday that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (I-Ariz.) decision to register as an independent likely "has to do with her political aspirations for the future in Arizona." Driving the news: "I happen to suspect that it's probably a lot to do with politics back in Arizona," Sanders...
The rule that silences the White House on economic data
Within a few minutes of major economic data releases, news organizations send out alerts, analysts push out research notes, and Economics Twitter parses the details and implications. But White House officials — who presumably have the most reason to celebrate a good number, or explain away a bad one —...
Putin: More prisoner swaps with U.S. "possible" after Griner-Bout exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday more U.S.-Russian prisoner swaps may occur if the two countries can continue to reach compromises, according to Russian state media. Why it matters: The comments come one day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Driving the...
Lockerbie plane bombing suspect taken into U.S. custody
A Libyan man suspected of making a bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 and killed 270 people, including 190 Americans, was taken into U.S. custody on Sunday, AP reports. Why it matters: Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was taken into U.S. custody roughly two...
Sinema's mutually assured destruction
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's stunning decision to become an independent has triggered the possibility of a blue-on-purple civil war that could cost Democrats a must-win Senate seat in 2024. The big picture: In the last three elections, Democrats have won unlikely victories in traditionally red Arizona because a critical mass...
Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules
Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
