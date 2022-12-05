BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO