Related
25 police officers, first responders and medical staff graduate from training for crisis intervention team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, a group of 25 law enforcement officers, first responders and medical staff graduated from training on how to intervene when a person is having a mental health crisis. The training was provided by the McNabb Center — a nonprofit provider of mental health care...
KCS votes on third-grade retention law resolution, mental health counselors and playgrounds during meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Knox County Schools met to discuss and vote on a packed agenda Wednesday evening. The agenda included a resolution that would formally ask the legislature to reconsider a new state law that could hold third-grade students back if they don't meet expectations on a state English test.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center 'urgently' asking for O Negative, O Positive donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is critically low on O Negative and O Positive blood, according to a MEDIC press release. The center is asking people with O Negative or O Positive blood to donate. "We have seen a pretty big increase this week in demand...
10Listens: USPS says West Knox Co. post office 'fully operational' after some people say they haven't received mail
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A few residents of some West Knox County neighborhoods said they have not received mail since Monday, and a few said they filed formal complaints with the United States Postal Service. They claimed more than 130 homes were affected in the 37931 zip code. The...
Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
Lawyer: Take prosecutor off case of man accused of murdering pizza server
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The lawyer for a Knoxville man accused of murdering a Barley's food server wants the state prosecutor to be disqualified, arguing she's previously been reprimanded for improper conduct while handling the case. Gregory P. Isaacs' motion is one of several filed this week as Micah Johnson...
People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
Montgomery Ridge students take on odd jobs to raise more than $11,000 for Mission of Hope
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A group of 7th graders in Maryville worked hard this holiday season to ensure children in need in rural Appalachia were able to have some presents to celebrate Christmas. Students at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School in Maryville spent a month raising money as part of Mission...
Health leaders say XBB COVID-19 subvariant is not causing severe illness, though it resists vaccines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The World Health Organization announced a new subvariant that has been found in 35 countries, including in the U.S. The XBB subvariant had a global prevalence of 1.3% as of October 27, according to the WHO. A Knoxville woman and certified nurse's assistant, Jeannie Shipe, said...
Pilot pleads guilty to duping people before deadly 2021 Sevier County helicopter crash
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Utah man who flew a leased helicopter that crashed a year ago in Sevier County, killing his passenger, has pleaded guilty to duping people into believing he was a certified flight instructor. Matthew Jones, 36, accepted a plea deal on Tuesday, according to court...
KCS considers hiring outside company to clean schools due to lack of custodians
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders at Knox County Schools said they are having trouble finding custodians to clean schools, and are thinking about hiring an outside company to clean up after-hours as a result. They said 16 schools were at less than 60% of the staffing they need to operate...
Federal rent assistance program to end in less than a month after almost three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a month, a federal rent relief program will come to an end. The U.S. Treasury Department started the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in 2020 as a way to help people keep their homes in the face of new financial challenges. The program opened up...
Tour de Lights returns to Knoxville
Tour de Lights is organized by Bike Walk Knoxville and Visit Knoxville. It is a free and family-friendly event!
Blessings on Bell Street is back
This was a community-wide event in hopes of creating an atmosphere of love for the children in Knoxville. Each child received a gift, did crafts, and more!
Two high school athletes in Anderson Co. sign NIL deals just a day after TSSAA allows them
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council cleared the way for high school athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. Just a day later, two Anderson County students signed Name, Image and Likeness deals with local businesses. NIL deals are a growing...
KCS discusses spending around $1.8 million for partnership with McNabb Center to expand mental health services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met Monday to discuss whether it should spend around $1.835 million for a partnership with the McNabb Center meant to expand mental health services. The contract would start on Jan. 1, 2023, and would end on the last day of...
BCSO: Scammer posing as Blount Co. deputy on phone to trick victims into paying money
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.
City Hills Church hosts annual Christmas Mall
City Hills Church held its annual Christmas shopping event! Parents had the chance to shop around for holiday gifts while kids got to create their own.
Clinton Fire Department gets $17,485 grant to buy stabilization equipment
CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said Monday they received a grant to help them buy equipment used to stabilize vehicles and structures during emergencies. They received $17,485 to buy stabilization cribbing, which will help firefighters as they conduct operations during an emergency. According to a release, all firefighters at CFD are trained in emergency vehicle extrication techniques, using tools like the "Jaws of Life" to save people. The new cribbing will help them safely conduct those operations.
Father seeks answers after his son's body was found in a blue tote in Roane County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been nearly a year since Joshua Bateman was located in a blue tote in a remote area of Roane County. A year, and still no answers. That's the part Joshua's father, Anthony, is so frustrated about. Joshua Bateman was found dead on January 2,...
