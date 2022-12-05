ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
Blessings on Bell Street is back

This was a community-wide event in hopes of creating an atmosphere of love for the children in Knoxville. Each child received a gift, did crafts, and more!
BCSO: Scammer posing as Blount Co. deputy on phone to trick victims into paying money

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.
Clinton Fire Department gets $17,485 grant to buy stabilization equipment

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said Monday they received a grant to help them buy equipment used to stabilize vehicles and structures during emergencies. They received $17,485 to buy stabilization cribbing, which will help firefighters as they conduct operations during an emergency. According to a release, all firefighters at CFD are trained in emergency vehicle extrication techniques, using tools like the "Jaws of Life" to save people. The new cribbing will help them safely conduct those operations.
